Pokemon Go players are tired of waiting for a Gen 7 favorite to be added

A popular ‘mon first introduced in the Sun & Moon era remains absent from Pokemon Go and players have vented their frustrations over what they consider a missed opportunity.

Mimikyu, the Gen 7 Ghost/Fairy-type that, as its name alludes to, mimics the appearance of Pikachu, has repeatedly been requested by PoGo’s player base as far back as 2016.

“We’ve already waited years for this fella to finally come to Pokemon Go,” one heavily upvoted thread on Reddit stated, adding, “How long are we still supposed to wait? We NEED Mimikyu this Halloween update and not some Pikachu dressed up as it.”

Responses to the thread’s author put forward their theories as to why Mimikyu still hadn’t arrived on the shores of the mobile title, with one suspecting that the answer could lie in the ‘mon’s special ability, Disguise, being difficult to translate for PoGo’s combat systems.

The Pokemon Company Mimikyu was first introduced in 2016’s Pokemon Sun & Moon

“Niantic probably just put Mimikyu on the back burner until they figure out how to implement abilities,” another suggested.

Others questioned why numerous cosmetics themed after the Alolan native had been released for a Pokemon that’s currently unobtainable. “Right? Made me think I missed an event,” another agreed.

With Halloween just around the corner and Ghost-types often getting the spotlight during the associated events, many players hope 2024 will be the year Niantic opts to fill out the Alolan Pokedex further. The developer has yet to outline its plans for this year’s celebration of the spooky season.

Expect more details on that front in the coming weeks, but until then, plenty is going on in Pokemon Go. Along with the introduction of Dynamax in Max Out, Galar Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta are available for the first time. Likewise, Mega Gardevoir is currently featured in Raids. Check out our guides to help you beat them all.

