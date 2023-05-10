Pokemon Go players are calling for Go Fest 2023 boycott

Pokemon Go players worldwide are calling for a boycott of Go Fest 2023, citing various issues with the game and lack of accountability from Niantic as the reason.

The general mood in the Pokemon Go community throughout the beginning of 2023 has been quite negative, with players constantly sharing issues with the game.

Since the beginning of April, Niantic nearly doubled the price of Remote Raids and issued a worrisome TOS update, with the former driving players away from the game.

Now, Pokemon Go fans are calling for a boycott of Go Fest 2023, citing issues with the game and lack of accountability from Niantic as the reason.

Pokemon Go players call for Go Fest 2023 boycott

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, user Thamizhspurs brought up the idea of boycotting Go Fest 2023.

“If you are unsatisfied with the state of the game, DO NOT buy a Go Fest ticket,” they said.

“I feel like this has been said before but the only way for Niantic to give even the tiniest sh*t about the game is to affect their wallet. Normally Go Fest tickets sell well. The game is in a bad state and if you are like me and are unhappy with it, don’t buy the ticket!”

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts about the boycott idea, with many agreeing that they won’t be taking part in Go Fest 2023.

“Last year’s Go Fest was a huge letdown and Niantic has done nothing more than remove features and punish players since. There is 0 chance I do that again,” one user replied.

Another said: “After last year I’m not touching a paid event again. Oh a Pokémon spawned, you click it and it disappears just as quick. Repeat for 8hrs, complain, and get a premium raid pass.”

It’s unknown how strong of a boycott there will be for Go Fest 2022, but it’s already quite clear that the Remote Raid boycott didn’t exactly work the best.

We’ll have to wait until August to see who decides to boycott the event, whether it be for the in-person events or its global alternative.