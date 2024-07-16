It’s safe to say that, for the most part, Pokemon Go Fest 2024 was a success. Players got the chance to mingle with the community, fans caught some extremely beloved Pokemon, and tons of research tasks, raids, and rewards were dished out to budding trainers looking to catch ’em all.

However, the primary issue with a successful event is the dramatic comedown that follows. For the likes of Pokemon Go players, this means fewer spawns, Pokemon, raids, and people enjoying the game. As such, it can lead to some pretty negative community sentiment.

Article continues after ad

This is the case with the Pokemon fanbase after Go Fest, and many are beginning to protest the “boring” gameplay, wondering what it is they should be doing in the game while awaiting the next big event.

Niantic Pokemon Go Fest was a success, but fans are looking for more.

Sharing their frustration on the Pokemon Go Reddit, one player asked the community “What are you guys planning to do now that Go Fest is over?”

Article continues after ad

They slammed Niantic’s standard gameplay, explaining that “we’re back at the boring, useless spawn, bad raid bosses, and the basic stuff. I know we can’t have everything but Articuno kinda sucks after Necrozma and things like that.”

Article continues after ad

With Articuno heading into Pokemon Go raids after Necrozma, the community clearly feels it’s a considerable downgrade from the likes of Necrozma and the new features introduced during Go Fest.

Interestingly, while some were quick to reply that they’re going to “build up my stock of coins” in reparation for the Mega Raid Days, others began dropping out of Pokemon Go, explaining that they “always get the after Go Fest “dry phase” for a month where I have 0 ambition to play.”

Article continues after ad

Another added they would “Strategically take time off” from the popular mobile game.

While many were stepping away from the game for a while, others labeled the “boring” period a “necessary palate cleanser” going on to add that “it actually allows you to take a beat and enjoy the new catches.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, a live service game like Pokemon Go can’t be expected to provide countless major events like Go Fest one after the other. But, fans are still calling for more Pokemon debuts, events, research, and elements to spice up the Pocket Monster adventure.