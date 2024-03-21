Pokemon Go players are boycotting Zarude tickets

Pokemon Go players have had enough of Niantics recent event tickets, with many now boycotting the Rogue of the Jungle special research.

Pokemon Go’s prices have been a long-contested topic, with fans across the world slamming Niantic for their ever-increasing ticket prices and claiming that the game is quickly becoming pay-to-win, particularly when it comes to unlocking certain Pokemon.

One player has now suggested that fans boycott any future tickets, with the primary focus being on the Zarude encounter as part of the Rogue of the Jungle special research.

“Don’t buy the Zarude ticket” posted one user on the Pokemon Go Reddit, going on to explain that “Niantic is starting to sell Pokemon” and labeling the strategy “ridiculous.”

Pokemon Go has been selling research tickets for years, offering players the chance to pick up more tasks, and therefore more rewards for a fee. The Zarude ticket costs $7.99 and gives fans an encounter with Zarude, a Pokemon that’s not been in the game for years and is only now making an exclusive return.

Naturally, players are slamming the exclusivity, with many fans arguing that the choice has “tarnish the reputation of the entire franchise” since “it’s not what Pokemon Go was advertised [as] since the beginning of the game.”

To boycott quickly gained notoriety, with thousands liking the Reddit post and hundreds taking to the comments to agree.

“We need to stop buying them or they’ll continue to jack up prices” commented one user, clearly frustrated with the distinct increase in cost. Another added, “I would have considered buying it if it didn’t cost as much as it does. “

While many labeled the prices as “out of touch with reality” one user revealed a way Niantic could win their playerbase back: “The only way I’ll pay for something like this is if they ditch the $ and use PokeCoins. It is motivating to get out and take gyms to build up a PokeCoin supply and it’s annoying that their tickets never allow for their use.”

There’s no word regarding any price changes for Pokemon Go yet, but it’s clear the playerbase is feeling pretty frustrated, especially given the “flawed” mechanics that still plague the experience.