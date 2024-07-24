Niantic promises to “make good” for Pokemon Go Fest issues

Pokemon Go Fest 2024 may have been a success in many ways, but some small issues were brought up by players around the globe, and Niantic has addressed these problems and concerns.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic shared a post on social media, addressing complaints that players who used a Remote Raid Pass on the first day of Go Fest to catch Necrozma were not able to earn the Go Fest exclusive background.

Considering the cost of these passes, and the way the special backgrounds were promoted before the event, fans were vocal about their disappointment.

Pokemon Go Fest issues acknowledged by Niantic

In their post, Niantic commented that they had noted and appreciated all feedback “regarding the issue with Special Backgrounds not being obtained from Remote Raids on Day 1 of Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global.”

Then in a follow-up post, they continued, saying, “We are actively investigating and will follow up with details around a make good shortly. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Players responded to Niantic, both asking for specific rewards or changes or just sharing their stories of “wasted” money from Go Fest. Lots of trainers used Remote Raid Passes with the assumption they had the opportunity to earn Pokemon with special backgrounds but to no avail.

Niantic

One comment said, “Refund on remote raid passes wasted would be nice.” Another player asked, “Another chance to get my shiny necrozma!!?? Pls?” Seemingly touching on the community sentiment that Shiny odds for Necrozma at Go Fest were lower than the 1/20 chances previously promised.

Perhaps the biggest request from the community was another run at the Go Fest raids, with a comment asking, “Possible make up day?” Others backed this up in the replies, adding, “I really hope so” and “PLEEAASE I want the HUNDO.”

There is no confirmation of any new event for those affected by these issues at the time of writing, but be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Pokemon Go events in case things change. Then, grab yourself some powerful Pokemon with the next Pokemon Go Community Day.