Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global & In-person events: dates & times, locations, more

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has officially revealed the date, times, and locations for Pokemon Go Fest 2023’s Global and in-person events. Here are all the details trainers need to know about these massive events in 2023.

Pokemon Go fans will know that the Go Fest celebrations that take place each year are massive events that trainers can participate in in-person or remotely depending on the event.

To take part in Pokemon Go Fest, trainers need to purchase a ticket in-game to attend. If the event is in-person, trainers can go to a physical location to meet other players and interact with Niantic staff.

Article continues after ad

Go Fests are massive events that offer trainers the chance to catch exclusive Pokemon and earn some great rewards. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Pokemon Go Fest 2023’s Global and in-person events around the world.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 schedule

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will take place globally on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and will run until Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Ahead of the Global Go Fest event, several in-person events will take place in the following cities around the world:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

London, England: Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023. Location: Brockwell Park Ticket Price: £32

Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023. Osaka, Japan : Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023. Location: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park Ticket Price: ¥3,500

: Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023. New York City, NY, USA : Friday, August 18, 2023, until Sunday, August 20, 2023. Randall’s Island Park Ticket Price: $30

: Friday, August 18, 2023, until Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The local events listed above will be split into two different experiences: The Park Experience and the City Experience. Additionally, trainers can get an early bird discount until June 15, 2023, which will take roughly $5 off the original ticket price.

Article continues after ad

Interested trainers can purchase tickets to each respective event here.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2023

If you’re going to take part in the Global Go Fest 2023 event, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase two Incense to use on the day as they usually last longer during Go Fest.

to use on the day as they usually last longer during Go Fest. Save any Lure Modules you have as they usually last for three hours during the event.

you have as they usually last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the headline Pokemon. Transfer any unwanted Pokemon so you’ll have space for all the catching you’ll do.

Fancy trying out this event in Pokemon Go, or are you looking to be the very best like no one ever was? Take a look at our handy guides for all things Pokemon Go:

Article continues after ad

Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pinap Berries guide | Sinnoh Stones guide | What are Strange Eggs? | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go types chart | How to get shiny Charmander in Pokemon Go | Eevee evolutions names guide for Pokemon Go