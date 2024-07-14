Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 has been the biggest event in the game’s calendar, with thousands taking to the streets to capture unique ‘mons and take advantage of special rewards.

Tons of trainers headed out to take advantage of the exclusive offerings throughout Go Fest. On July 14, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma made their debut in the game, appearing in Raids across the map.

Unfortunately, the timing of this year’s event has caused some consternation among players, as the summer weather makes heading out to play the game unpleasant. In a post on Reddit, many saw fit to share their unpleasant stories.

Replies were as numerous as they were horrible. One said, “Some of you are asking for a heatstroke. IMO, they should implement a limited-time Go Fest ticket where you can participate any time while the two-day event is going on. $5 for 3 hours would be fine for me.”

Another added, “It is brutal where I am. The humidity was so bad. And the sun just beating down. Worst day for it. At one point, I walked into a random store and pretended to look around just to cool down a bit in the AC.”

A third claimed that this may force them to spend cash on Remote Raid Passes, saying, “We have 98 degrees tomorrow, sunny, plus humidity forecast as we got a lot of rain from Beryl and it’s corn sweat season (this is a thing lol).

“It’s too hot for PHONES. So I’ll have to sit in the AC in my car and drive from Raid to Raid to get the energy to do the special evolutions. Either that or spend money out the ass on Remote Passes.”

Though Go Fest has always played out at this time of year, huge temperature increases may force Niantic to move the event to the spring or autumn in the future.