Pokemon Go players already miss “best event” of the year

Events keep Pokemon Go players coming back time and time again due to the special opportunities and time-limited content they bring. With lots of daylight left in the year, fans are sad as they claim that Pokemon Go content has already peaked with a recent event.

We’re now into August 2023’s events for Niantic’s ever-successful Pokemon Go. The mobile title feels as hot as ever, and the summer months are backing that up. Players have new Prime Gaming Rewards to claim and Raid Bosses to battle.

In spite of all of this though, some Pokemon Go players are feeling dejected. Even the recent revelation that Pokemon storage is set to increase hasn’t been able to shake the shackles of sadness. The reason? A much-celebrated Pokemon Go event has come to an end.

Pokemon Go players miss “one of the best events of every year”

The month of July saw the beginning of the Adventure Week event that comes around in Pokemon Go each year. The community always loves the event and this year has been no different.

“It’s only been 17 hours and I miss adventure week already, now instead of cool mons everywhere I’m tripping over Yungoos, Bidoof, Bunnelby, and boring normal-looking birds,” said Reddit user LotYooper906 in a post on the game’s subreddit.

The top comment offered a short and simple addition: “Amen brother. Adventure Week has got to be one of the best events every year.”

The somber mood was added to with further comments: “Yeah, always rough to transition out of an event that’s actually fun,” commented one user.

Another explained: “Adventure Week might have been my favorite PoGo event up to date, excluding maybe Kanto Tour and GO Fest 2020. It was everything I could ask for. And I’m not someone who is hyped by everything that Niantic throws at us, quite the opposite. It was relieving to see that nice things CAN still happen with this game.”

Next up is the Glittering Garden event taking place between August 5 and August 8. Alongside the event, you can also spend some time trying to gather hard-to-find Zygarde Cells too.