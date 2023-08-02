Pokemon Go players celebrate big change to storage

Trainers are delighted about a new data mine confirming that the maximum number of Pokemon and maximum items a player can have on them has been increased in Pokemon Go.

Resource space has always been a controversial topic in Pokemon Go. Many players feel as though they aren’t given enough storage to hold everything forcing them to delete resources.

Players could originally hold just 350 items and 1000 Pokemon but this has increased greatly over time. It’s now possible to have thousands of each assuming you have purchased the necessary upgrades.

Now another long-awaited expansion to storage has arrived and the Pokemon Go community is ecstatic.

Pokemon Go players can now carry 500 more items and Pokemon

Data mine group PokeMiners spotted that both the maximum Pokemon and maximum bag items have both been increased by 500.

Previously, it was possible to own 6,300 Pokemon and hold 5,300 items, but this capacity has now been increased to 6,800 and 5,800 respectively.

Unsurprisingly, this change has gone down well in the community which had been asking for more space. Especially with Go Fest 2023 right around the corner, an event that is known to reward a lot of items.

One delighted trainer replied: “About time! Great to have the Pokemon storage increase before the first city event. Should be another 500 before the global event like that one year around Christmas with two 500 bumps a month apart.”

Another equally happy player responded: “Omg I needed that so much. Maxed out my storage for the 50th time today and the prompt was different. Never been so happy to spend my hoarded gym coins lol.”

Some players were unimpressed seeing this as greed instead of kindness: “Is this increase for free? Or are people rejoicing at the ability to give Niantic more money? I don’t get how this is such a good thing,” and “Not free. That would be $20 of space. You think Niantic likes making the players happy?”

Players can purchase the new storage capacity upgrades from Pokemon Go’s in-game shop. Both 50 additional item slots or 50 additional Pokemon slots costs 200 Pokecoins, the equivalent of roughly $2 USD.

To get all of the new slots for as cheap as possible the best option is to buy the following bundles: x1 2,500 Pokecoins, x1 1,200 Pokecoins, and x3 100 Pokecoins, totaling $32.95 USD. Alternatively, those who take advantage of gyms can earn up to 50 Pokecoins a day.