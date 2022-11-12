Pokemon Go player shows off insane Shiny haul for Teddiursa Community Day

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A Pokemon Go player has scored big on Teddiursa Community Day, showing off an insane Shiny collection including 23 Shiny Teddiursa and 1 Shiny Ursaluna. The player’s amazing collection even earned a comment from Niantic.

Pokemon Go Community Days are the perfect opportunity for Shiny grinding. While only the featured Pokemon species gets a boosted chance of appearing in its alternate coloration, the odds are far better than mainline games, and most Shiny finds can be transferred to Pokemon HOME for use in other games.

While catching Shinies through Community Days is exciting, not every featured species is well received. Past Community Days for Roggenrola, Alolan Geodude, and Starly have left many baffled and upset. However, options for Galarian Zigzagoon, Deino, and Dratini have been more popular, and give fans of the Pokemon a better Shiny rate.

Overlapping the Greedy Gluttons event currently happening in Pokemon Go, players will have the chance to catch the adorable bear Pokemon, Teddiursa, During the November Community Day event. Known for its powerful evolutions Ursaring and Ursaluna, Teddiursa is well-loved by many fans – despite its unfortunately colored Shiny.

Pokemon Go Player catches 24 Shiny Pokemon

In a Twitter post recently shared by Roseblood894, the Pokemon Go player displays a truly amazing Shiny haul from the Teddiursa Community Day.

While it isn’t uncommon to get more than one Shiny during an event with boosted odds, two dozen is definitely an achievement. The images show off 23 green Teddiursa and one silver and brown Ursaluna. It isn’t clear if the Ursaluna was caught during the Community Day research, or evolved from another Shiny Teddiursa.

The Pokemon Go fan’s success was celebrated by developer Niantic, with a comment below the post showing a starstruck emoji.

Hopefully, other players will be just as lucky as Community Day starts in other parts of the world, offering each fan of Teddiursa the chance to have both its teddy bear-colored and Shiny green forms as part of Pokedex collections.