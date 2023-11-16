Pokemon Go player shares emotional “special” catch in wholesome tribute

One Pokemon Go player encountered a “really special” catch that goes beyond gameplay with it serving as a tribute to their precious pet dog who may have celebrated his last birthday.

Regardless of the situation, a rare catch like a hard-to-find Shiny or sought-after Shundo is always valuable. These are rare Pokemon that most players simply won’t ever encounter.

However, context can add extra value to already great catches like one heartwarming tale of a father and son encountering a Shiny Mareep they had been hunting down for years.

This latest story is a prime example of that with one trainer bringing attention to just how impactful the unique experiences provided by Pokemon Go can be.

Shiny Phantump catch gets Pokemon Go community emotional

On the same day as their elderly dog’s birthday, a Pokemon Go trainer encountered not only a Shundo Swablu but also a shiny Phantump. Paying tribute to their pet dog the player named the Phantump ‘BowsBirthday’.

Sharing the emotional catch they posted on Reddit: “Been a special 24 hours for me, and probably the Pokémon I will ever cherish the most,” before elaborating “That phantump is really special to me honestly, I caught it yesterday, and yesterday was my 14th anniversary of when I adopted my first dog, Bow. “

Explaining Bow’s situation OP continued: “This will probably be his last birthday since he’s 15 and has been losing his appetite on top of being diagnosed with pancreatitis earlier this year. That is the last photo I have of him before he became completely blind.”

The moving catch resonated with other trainers who couldn’t help but show their love: “Bow can still hear you and loves when you talk to him >

“Aww. Happy birthday, Bow! He’s an adorable schnauzer! 15 is amazing for these guys,” replied a different player looking to encourage OP by highlighting Bow’s longevity.

Sharing a similar story, one reply read: “Love it. I have a shiny Stoutland named after my late collie. I also have a few others in the Lilipup evo line named after mine and my mom’s dogs.”

Wholesome stories like this are a big part of why the Pokemon Go community is so strong and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.