Pokemon Go players can’t believe other trainers have Shiny streaks

Pokemon Go players can’t believe the lucky streaks of fellow trainers who sometimes catch Shiny Pokemon several days in a row.

As rare variants of regular pocket monsters, Shiny Pokemon count among the most sought-after content in Pokemon Go. Players usually encounter them in the wild at random but the odds are seldom in their favor. For example, the base odds of stumbling across a Shiny is 1 in 512.

Some people do have good fortune on their side, though, as evidenced by those who claim to occasionally enjoy “Shiny streaks.”

Reddit user and Pokemon Go player Silky_bob spoke of having a 17-day streak, during which they caught at least one Shiny Pokemon per day. On the 17th day of said streak, the user managed to reel in two rare ‘mon in the wild.

Such luck prompted the Redditor to ask fellow trainers about their Shiny streaks in PoGo. Few had similar stories to share, while most people in the thread were shocked upon reading that other players experience multi-day streaks.

One player in the thread said all their luck is gone after catching several Shinies in a week during May. They wrote, “I caught 10 Shinies between May 4th and 11th. I haven’t caught a non-event Shiny since May 18th. I think I used up all my luck.”

Another trainer said their rather lengthy streak recently came to an end: “My 11-day straight Shiny streak ended last week sometime.”

Meanwhile, other Pokemon Go fans expressed disbelief at the talk about collecting multiple Shiny ‘mon.

Reads one such reply, “It feels like I’m playing a different game to some of you. How many Pokemon are you catching each day to make 2 Shinies a day for 2 weeks (+) possible?”

Someone else said they seldom encounter Shinies unless they get lucky during a Community Day.

And, of course, the comments play host to a few variations of “You guys are getting Shinies?”

The next Community Day falls on Sunday, July 21, so all players may have a better chance at collecting rare monsters courtesy of boosted Shiny odds.

