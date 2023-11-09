Pokemon Go player catches rare Mythical as their “first ever shundo”

After a five-year dry streak, a Pokemon Go trainer finally managed to catch their first ever shundo, and it turned out to be a limited-time event Mythical that very few players own.

Shundos are some of the most desirable Pokemon in Pokemon Go. These rare catches are shiny, featuring a unique and rare coloration, and have perfect IVs making them especially strong.

While any shundo is impressive due to their rarity, some are especially noteworthy with just a select few trainers even having the opportunity to catch them.

Perhaps beyond all else the rarest shundos are Mythical Pokemon, extremely rare beings that can generally only be caught in Pokemon Go from Field Research and Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go’s trainer’s first shundo is super rare mythical

Sharing the rare catch on Reddit, one Pokemon Go player posted: “After 5 years, I got my first ever shundo.”

Attached was an image of a Shiny Genesect with perfect IVs, an extremely rare encounter that requires extraordinary luck.

Genesect can only be encountered through Raids and the shundo encounter rate for legendary raid Pokemon is believed to be 1 in 4,320. With each Raid Battle consuming a Raid Pass there is no practical method of farming raid Shundos for most players.

Others quickly congratulated the lucky trainer on their catch replying “That’s amazing!!! Congratulations,” and “Congratulations! Nice one! Not just a shundo but a mythical one. A shmundo?”

While happy for OP some couldn’t help hide their envy with comments including “Omg congratulations!!!! So cool! I want one so bad,” and “I’m so jealous.”

Douse Drive Genesect was available as the featured Pokemon in Tier Five Raids from November 2 – 9, before being replaced by Virizion. Those wanting to catch their own red cyberbug have to wait for the Paleozoic Pokémon to feature again in Raid Battles.