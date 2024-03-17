Pokemon Go player stunned after catching one of the game’s rarest shinies

One lucky Pokemon Go player has beat some truly wild odds, catching a rare “shnundo” Litten during the Community Day on March 16.

Pokemon Go Community Days events are much beloved by the game’s fans and there are plenty of reasons to enjoy them. Players love the chance to see so many fellow trainers out in their communities and of course, they love the boosted catch rate provided for the duration of the event.

Community Days are the perfect time for players to catch rare shinies, Pokemon with perfect stats, and other, less common types of rare ‘mons too.

That’s how one player got so lucky during the recent Litten Community Day, catching one of the rarest versions of the Pokemon they could have possibly caught — a “shnundo” or Shiny Nundo.

The player posted their catch to Reddit, initially disappointed by the zero stats of their shiny Litten. However, others were quick to let them know just how lucky their catch really was.

“You have the highly elusive shnundo,” one commenter pointed out. Another agreed, “This is rarer than a shundo. Congrats!”

Shnundos are shiny Pokemon with perfect zero stats and they’re an extremely rare catch, even during community event days.

“Very, very, very rare collector’s item,” a player informed the OP. While yet another said they were “legitimately jealous,” going on to point out that “perfect zeros” were “a great collector’s Pokemon to have.”

Niantic Litten and its shiny version were the focus of the March Pokemon Go Community Day Event.

The OP made a follow-up post, saying they were happy to learn about the turn of events, although they revealed they had always intended to keep their Litten anyway.

Players looking to catch a shnundo of their own can try their luck during the next Community Day Events on April 7 and 20.