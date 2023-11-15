Pokemon Go trainer shares “heartwarming” Shiny Mareep encounter with their dad

A Pokemon Go trainer shared a “heartwarming” story they had with their father after a surprise Shiny Mareep encounter.

While Pokemon Go features plenty of rare and hard-to-catch Pokemon, some of the most sought-after are Shinies.

Trainers often prioritize catching Shiny versions of their favorite Pokemon, though sometimes luck just isn’t on their side and these Shinies rarely pop up.

Now, one Pokemon Go fan has shared a heartwarming story with the community about how they were able to help complete their father’s long-awaited Shiny hunt for Mareep.

Pokemon Go trainer helps father catch sought-after Shiny

A Reddit post from a user named Kawaii_Terminator touched the hearts of the community through a story they shared about a chance encounter with a Shiny Mareep.

According to the OP, their father had been searching for a Shiny Mareep in Pokemon Go for quite some time.

While riding in the car with their father, they happened upon a wild Mareep. “…We clicked on the same Mareep. Mine was Shiny and as soon as I saw the first pink pixel I showed him the screen and said ‘It’s yours.'”

The two trainers were elated after the lucky find. Afterwards, the two traded Pokemon. “I traded it to him and he insisted on trading me my first Garchomp. It wasn’t a lucky trade but both of the Pokémon were 3-stars so I got a 3-star Garchomp and he got a 3-star shiny Mareep.”

Many trainers in the community loved hearing the story and thanked the OP for sharing. “This is heartwarming, thanks for sharing,” said one fan, while another said, “This makes me stupidly happy.”

Other players shared their own heartwarming Pokemon Go stories in the comments. “This is so sweet. My daughter traded me her Shiny Pumpkaboo because I never got one despite catching everything in sight. It is a treasured possession, especially because it came from her.”

It’s always nice to hear stories about Pokemon Go bringing family and friends together, especially for those players who aren’t lucky enough to be able to share their favorite hobby with others.

