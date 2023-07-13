Pokemon Go player proves that free Remote Raid Passes do exist

Although some players doubt that it’s possible, a Pokemon GO trainer has proven that free Remote Raid Passes do exist and can be received as a reward from certain activities.

Remote Raid Passes are a controversial topic in the Pokemon GO community. Back in April 2023, Niantic heavily nerfed them by limiting how many players could use a day and making them more expensive to buy from the in-game store.

Furthermore, free Remote Raid Passes are rarer these days with them only dropping from a single source, Research Breakthroughs. Even then they are rare with numerous players claiming to have never received one as a reward.

Despite what many seem to think Remote Raid Passes can still be earned for free in Pokemon Go, you just need to get lucky.

Remote Raid Passes given as rare Pokemon Go reward from Research Breakthrough

A surprised Pokemon Go trainer posted on Reddit showing off the unlikely reward they received after completing their weekly Research Breakthrough.

Simply titled “Guys it exists!,” the post proves that Remote Raid Passes can still be earned as a free reward even if it is fairly rare.

Joking about how unlikely is it to get a free Remote Raid Pass, one player replied: “You won’t fool me Niantic. I know a Photoshop when I see it!”

Another trainer reminisced about when it was easier to earn Remote Raid Passes: “Where are times when you could just buy a weekly box for 1 Pokecoin and get random stuff and Remote Raid Pass…”

In the thread, various other players also reported getting a Remote Raid Pass this week. A couple of examples of trainers claiming as such read”Got my first one today too,” and “I’ve gotten at least four so far… guess I’m just lucky…”

The exact drop rate of Remote Raid Passes from Research Breakthroughs is unknown. However, an investigation into the drop rate by the Silph Research Group suggested it was around 10%, based on 180 observations.