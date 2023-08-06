Pokemon Go player gets Shiny Legendary during their first-ever Remote Raid

A Pokemon Go trainer decided to participate in a Remote Raid for the very first time. Based off the reward, the decision appeared to have paid off.

Remote Raids in Pokemon Go give trainers the opportunity to join ongoing Raids that appear on the game’s Nearby screen, without needing to be there in person.

However, the feature was a point of controversy earlier this year after Niantic increased the price of Remote Raid Passes in order to course correct the direction of the mobile game.

Recently, one player shared a first-ever experience with Remote Raids. Based off what the trainer received from the Remote Raid, the decision to try one appeared to have paid off.

Pokemon Go trainer encounters Shiny Xerneas in first Remote Raid

On Reddit, one user reported to have tried Pokemon Go’s Remote Raid feature for the first time. It appeared to have come at a great time, as the trainer encountered a Shiny Xerneas and then had the opportunity to catch it.

The only drawback, per the original poster, is that the trainer stated, “I just wish [Remote Raids] weren’t so expensive.”

Several players were quick to congratulate the poster for the catch. One trainer stated on the original poster’s luck, “Never even gotten a shiny legendary and homie accidentally gets one.”

Another agreed with the high entry price for access to Remote Raids. “I haven’t taken part in a remote raid since the price jump. Hell, I don’t think I’ve done an in-person raid since then. I’ll just open the app, catch what’s near me, spin a stop, and close the app again.”

For reference, Niantic increased the price of one pass to 195 PokeCoins, up from the previous price point of 100.

Xerneas is one of the Pokemon that’s appeared in 5-star Raids during the Go Fest: London event. Those not in London can still take on the Fairy-type Legendary in Raids during the second half of August.