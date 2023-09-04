Pokemon Go player shares easy way to get free money to spend in game

A Pokemon Go player has shared an easy way to get free money that they can then use to buy items in the shop, effectively keeping the game free to play.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has continued offering various in-game items for purchase inside the shop.

Whether it be Remote Raid Passes or just simply a pack of PokeBalls, there are a ton of ways to spend money on the game.

A Pokemon Go player has shared an effortless way to get free money to spend in the game, giving you access to more items without spending your own cash.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Google Opinion Rewards gives you free money for Pokemon Go

Posted in the Pokemon Go subreddit by user Combprofessional434, the screenshot shared shows how much the user has earned via Google Opinion Rewards.

“Google Rewards has been so awesome coming from someone who “tries to be f2p” it’s helped me so much paying for storage, raid passes, boxes, etc,” they said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Available on both iOS and Android, Google Opinion Rewards sends you random surveys about your recent shopping experiences and YouTube videos that are just a couple of questions long.

Article continues after ad

In return, the app pays anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00 on average for the completion of the surveys. This money can then be used for either Google Play credit or transferred to your PayPal account.

Article continues after ad

While the amount of surveys available widely depends on where you go and what you search on YouTube and Google Maps, some people can earn plenty of extra cash to be able to buy items in Pokemon Go without spending extra money.

Article continues after ad

Just a few surveys could help you stock up on incense during the next Community Day, or you could save up your earnings and keep stock of Remote Raid Passes.

For more news and other viral Pokemon stories, head over to check out our coverage.