Pokemon Go trainers stunned after Niantic quietly buffs Remote Raids

Pokemon Go players were left stunned after they discovered that Niantic had quietly buffed Remote Raids, according to the Hidden Gems season blog post.

Many Pokemon Go fans are eager to leave behind Season 10 Rising Heroes, thanks to things like buggy and lackluster events leaving many trainers uninterested in the mobile game.

Additionally, Rising Heroes brought along one of the most controversial changes to Pokemon Go: the massive nerf to Remote Raid Passes, which members of the community are still unhappy about.

Article continues after ad

With the announcement that Pokemon Go Season 11, called Hidden Gems, will arrive on June 1, 2023, eagle-eyed trainers noticed that Niantic will buff Remote Raids slightly going forward.

Pokemon Go trainers spot Remote Raid buff in Hidden Gems

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit brought this quiet buff to players’ attention.

At the bottom of the official Hidden Gems update page under the ‘Seasonal bonuses’ section, developer Niantic included the following blurb: “Previously a temporary Seasonal bonus, the damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids remotely will be permanently increased to the same amount of damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids in-person.”

Article continues after ad

For those who may have been unaware, players who participated in Raids and Gyms using Remote Raid Passes would do slightly less damage compared to those who participated in person.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This feature was yet another small way that Niantic encouraged players to go out and engage with Pokemon Go outside the comfort of their homes.

The community reaction to the news was somewhat split, with fans praising and acting skeptical about the change in equal parts.

Article continues after ad

“Wow, didn’t expect that honestly. I really felt like they were going to nerf remote until it died,” admitted one Reddit user, while another said, “This is good news. I know they could do more, but not having that sword hanging over us is still nice to hear.”

Other fans seemed to think this update was too little too late. “I haven’t done and bought a single remote raid ever since they increased the prices. It has been great while it lasted but I won’t pay that much, said one trainer, while another agreed and said, “Nice, but not enough. I would have been fine dealing 80% damage and keeping the cost and [Pass number per] day the same.”

Article continues after ad

In the grand scheme of things, this update as part of Hidden Gems will only serve to help those trainers who still use Remote Raid Passes while playing Pokemon Go. Hopefully, Niantic continues to make small changes to appease the community going forward.