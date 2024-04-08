Pokemon Go player cracking under pressure to open eight-year-old Eggs

When did you start playing Pokemon Go? One fan took to social media lately to discuss whether they should crack open some Eggs from 2016, causing the community to immediately split.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon Go has been kicking around since 2016. A Pokemon Go player took to r/pokemongo recently to unveil a now old-school duo of Eggs that they’ve hung onto since 2016, asking fellow fans in the Subreddit whether they should hatch them or not.

Predictably – players were divided. Some were curious about what the eight-year-old Eggs could contain, and others warned OP against opening them for fear of something bad being inside.

In their Reddit post, the original poster noted that they hadn’t opened the duo of 2km Eggs as they were “worried they’d be useless”.

Some Pokemon Go players in the replies shared their concerns, with a few betting that OP might end up with a Pidgey or Rattata. A few others shared their own experiences, with one saying, “I hatched one like a month ago from 2016 and it was something stupid like Oddish”.

One player commented on the post suggesting, “Maybe you’ll get one with a move that can’t be learned anymore” – which is a good point. Some players have ended up with rare ‘mons or Pokemon who have unlearnable moves, like this Staryu.

Some readers even joked that the Eggs may end up spoiling. One concerned viewer advised, “Chances are that they’re spoiled. Put them in a bowl of water, if they float you can’t eat them [anymore].” OP replied, joking, “Now how will I make breakfast”.

Eggs are almost always a divisive topic in the Pokemon Go community. The general consensus in the replies was that OP should hang onto them as mementos – but it’s hard to deny how intriguing the idea of hatching these old-school Eggs is.