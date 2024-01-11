Pokemon Go player blessed with “amazing” Shiny after driving around for hours

It took them hours of searching but a Pokemon Go player finally managed to catch an incredible Shiny Pokemon that made everyone else jealous.

For many players, the biggest achievement possible in Pokemon Go is to catch a super-rare Pokemon. Be it an elusive Shundo or an old Pokemon that’s no longer acquirable, getting hold of these is every collector’s dream.

So it’s only natural that when a time-limited event like Lustrous Odyssey comes around trainers do everything they can to track down their ideal catch before it’s too late. Some even go as far as to use specific tricks to increase their odds.

However, doing so takes a lot of dedication and realistically luck which makes this trainer’s new addition even more unbelievable.

Pokemon Go player catches Shiny that makes everyone jealous

A dedicated Pokemon Go player managed to catch a rare shiny Rockruff that’s capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc while also having near-perfect IVs.

Show off their impressive catch they shared on Reddit, “Makes up driving around for hours trying to find a single raid,” alongside an image of the beautiful blue puppy.

Congratulating OP on their catch, one player replied, “Amazing, congrats! I myself got 2 shinies and 6 dusks but not a single dusk shiny :/ You should be proud!”

Others were equally impressed proclaiming, “I’d trade a kidney for that,” while another player admitted, “Congrats. I also spent hours going around today and the only dusk raid I ever found ended like 2 minutes before I could get to it.”

Looking to tease them over their catch, someone joked, “IV spread be like: 2/1/4,” before OP revealed that their new Rockruff was actually close to being a Shundo, having “got it off a research task and it was 15/14/14,” leaving the encounter just short of being a miracle.

This isn’t the only insane catch we’ve seen as of late with another Pokemon Go player stumbling across a spectacularly rare encounter that left the community in disbelief.