Pokemon Go player “buzzing” after catching one of rarest Shinys

A particularly lucky trainer shared their excitement after catching a Shiny Pokemon that is made all the more rare thanks to its interesting evolution method.

We all know Shiny Pokemon are rare, but even among the catalog of Shiny creatures, there are a few of the strangely-colored little fellas that are much rarer than the rest.

Pokemon Go fans love to make tough challenges for themselves, and this particular Shiny Pokemon is often on the list, but a lucky Pokemon Go player seems to have stumbled on it, and other players are praising the rare find.

Pokemon Go players snags insanely rare Shiny Pokemon

As shared in a Reddit post, Pokemon Go player possessedxx has shared their find, a Shiny female Combee.

Now, a Shiny is pretty lucky in the first place, but in the case of Combee, its gender ratio means that 87.5% of the Combee that people will encounter are male, while a mere 12.5% will ever be female. Meaning, this is one very rare bee.

This would be especially helpful for anyone aiming for a Shiny living dex, as the peculiar Combee can only evolve when it is female, turning into Vespiqueen at level 21 in the mainline games, or with 50 Combee candy in Pokemon Go.

Other fans jumped into the Reddit comments to celebrate the catch, as well as share a few bee-based puns. One user comments, “Oh BEElieve it” Then, another jumps in, saying, “You’ve got to bee kidding me.”

Not everyone seems as thrilled, as one person added, “Personally, people shouldn’t make such a buzz over this.”

Finally, one Reddit user adds, “Wow! I have a shiny male Combee lol.” Which sadly, will only ever be a Shiny Combee. Still, stick it in the Shiny living dex.