Pokemon Go October Community Day: Charmander move, research tasks, more - Dexerto

Published: 17/Oct/2020 4:15 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 4:24

by Paul Cot
@PokemonGoApp

Pokemon Go

To the delight, and dismay of others, Charmander will headline the Pokemon Go October Community Day. As usual there will be bonuses, Community Day research and an exclusive move.

It is the second time Charmander headlines a Community Day. The iconic Kanto starter previously headlined in May of 2018.

It’s a decision that doesn’t sit well with some trainers but it came about as a result of a public vote. Porygon won that vote but Charmander came second, meaning it gets the October headlining spot.

Start time

The Pokemon Go October CD takes place on Saturday, October 17. They have been alternating between Saturday and Sunday, so make sure you know it’s on Saturday and don’t miss out!

Since April, Community Days have been lasting for six hours, instead of the traditional three. That continues for this one, starting at 11am and finishing 5pm local time.

Bonuses

Three-hour Incense has been a mainstay of Community Days since the global health crisis began and remains for the Charmander CD, too. The other bonus this time around is 3x Catch Stardust.

Charizard November Community Day
Bulbapedia
Charizard’s exclusive move for the October Community Day is Dragon Breath…

Exclusive move

Charmander, or more accurately, Charizard’s exclusive move is Dragon Breath. This is a powerful dragon-type (clue is the name) Fast Move that many believe will change Charizard’s standing in the Pokemon Go meta.

It will automatically be taught to Charizard, if you evolve Charmeleon anytime during the event or within two hours after. In other words if you get a Charizard between the times of 11am and 7pm it will have the Fast Move Dragon Breath by default.

Interestingly one of Charizard’s Mega Evolutions, Mega Charizard X, is a dual dragon and fire-type. This means the dragon-type move Dragon Breath will get a boost, known as STAB. This is in addition to Charizard X’s incredible attacking stats.

Special Research

The Charmander Community Day exclusive Special Research is called A Tale of Tails. It costs $0.99 to buy. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Stage 1/5

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 PokeBalls
  • Catch 15 Charmander – 20 Charmander Candy
  • Make 5 Nice Throws – Charmander encounter
  • Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Charmander encounter

Stage 2/5

  • Catch 15 Charmander – 20 Charmander Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon – Charmeleon encounter
  • Evolve 3 Charmander – 1,000 XP
  • Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Stage 3/5

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 20 Charmander Candy
  • Evolve 1 Charmeleon – 5 Golden Razz Berries
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon – 1,500 XP
  • Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Stage 4/5

  • Make 15 Nice Throws – 5 Silver Pinap Berries
  • Take a snapshot of a fire-type Pokemon – 1,500 XP
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – 5,000 Stardust
  • Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Charizard encounter

Stage 5/5

  • Claim reward (x3) – 150 Mega Charizard energy
  • Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, 150 Mega Charizard energy

There had been some murmurings online that the original Charmander catch difficulty would be in place for the Community Day, too. However, we can confirm that isn’t true and the catch chances have been increased inline with other CDs.

Pokemon

Pokemon gets TikTok challenge for Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra in Japan

Published: 17/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
leon tiktok pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield TikTok

The Pokemon Company is launching a TikTok challenge in Japan to celebrate Sword & Shield’s DLC, The Crown Tundra. The contest has monsters such as Pikachu dancing next to Trainers in an adorable fashion.

Sword & Shield has been a massive hit on the Nintendo Switch, as the RPG is already the third highest-selling release in the Pokemon franchise. The RPG is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22.

To celebrate the launch of the add-on, The Pokemon Company has launched a TikTok challenge contest in Japan. The adorable Poke-themed dances will be sure to warm the hearts of Trainers about to explore the icy region.

pokemon sword shield tiktok challenge japan
The Pokemon Company / TikTok
Pokemon get its own TikTok challenge contest in Japan.

Sword & Shield Pokemon TikTok challenge

On October 15, The Pokemon Company International revealed the Japanese TikTok challenge. Trainers who download the app can record themselves dancing with four ‘mons using a special filter.

Participating monsters include Gen 8 characters Alcremie, Wooloo, Morpeko, and Isle of Armor Legendary, Kubfu. And of course, the series’ beloved mascot, Pikachu, also makes an appearance.

As an example of the kind of dances you can do to match the Pokemon’s style, a video was released on the official International YouTube channel. The clip adorably shows Pikachu mirroring the fans’ moves.

Participants that get the most likes can win a plushy of one of the five Pokemon that are a part of the TikTok challenge. Unfortunately at the time of writing, the contest is in Japan only.

The TikTok challenge isn’t the only time a Pokemon has moved to a beat. In August, Pikachu teamed up with the viral Pineapple Pen guy to make a music video based on the Electric-type’s voice lines.

It will be interesting to see the creative ways Trainers come up with dances to match the ‘mon of their choice. The adorable challenge celebrates the Sword & Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, which hits stores on October 22.