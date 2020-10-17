Pokemon Go October Community Day: Charmander move, research tasks, more - Dexerto

To the delight, and dismay of others, Charmander will headline the Pokemon Go October Community Day. As usual there will be bonuses, Community Day research and an exclusive move.

It is the second time Charmander headlines a Community Day. The iconic Kanto starter previously headlined in May of 2018.

Advertisement

It’s a decision that doesn’t sit well with some trainers but it came about as a result of a public vote. Porygon won that vote but Charmander came second, meaning it gets the October headlining spot.

Start time

The Pokemon Go October CD takes place on Saturday, October 17. They have been alternating between Saturday and Sunday, so make sure you know it’s on Saturday and don’t miss out!

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Company mocked for Charizard obsession

Since April, Community Days have been lasting for six hours, instead of the traditional three. That continues for this one, starting at 11am and finishing 5pm local time.

Bonuses

Three-hour Incense has been a mainstay of Community Days since the global health crisis began and remains for the Charmander CD, too. The other bonus this time around is 3x Catch Stardust.

Exclusive move

Charmander, or more accurately, Charizard’s exclusive move is Dragon Breath. This is a powerful dragon-type (clue is the name) Fast Move that many believe will change Charizard’s standing in the Pokemon Go meta.

Advertisement

It will automatically be taught to Charizard, if you evolve Charmeleon anytime during the event or within two hours after. In other words if you get a Charizard between the times of 11am and 7pm it will have the Fast Move Dragon Breath by default.

Read More: Why Legendary Pokemon are becoming even rarer in Pokemon Go

Interestingly one of Charizard’s Mega Evolutions, Mega Charizard X, is a dual dragon and fire-type. This means the dragon-type move Dragon Breath will get a boost, known as STAB. This is in addition to Charizard X’s incredible attacking stats.

Charizard the favorite 😂 (Credit: r/BellyHunter) pic.twitter.com/q6d43WXaVj — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) October 20, 2019

Special Research

The Charmander Community Day exclusive Special Research is called A Tale of Tails. It costs $0.99 to buy. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Advertisement

Stage 1/5

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 PokeBalls

Catch 15 Charmander – 20 Charmander Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws – Charmander encounter

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Charmander encounter

Stage 2/5

Advertisement

Catch 15 Charmander – 20 Charmander Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Charmeleon encounter

Evolve 3 Charmander – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Stage 3/5

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 20 Charmander Candy

Evolve 1 Charmeleon – 5 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Stage 4/5

Make 15 Nice Throws – 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of a fire-type Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 1 Charizard encounter

Stage 5/5

Claim reward (x3) – 150 Mega Charizard energy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP, 150 Mega Charizard energy

There had been some murmurings online that the original Charmander catch difficulty would be in place for the Community Day, too. However, we can confirm that isn’t true and the catch chances have been increased inline with other CDs.