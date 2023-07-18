Cheeky Pokemon Go exploit lets trainers get Nightcap Snorlax much faster

Pokemon Go players discovered an exploit that allows them to unlock Nightcap Snorlax much faster than developers intended.

To unlock Nightcap Snorlax in POGO, players much have access to a Go Plus + device. What’s divided the community, however, is the process that must be followed in order to encounter this version of the sleepy Pokemon.

At present, the special research tasks required for Nightcap Snorlax encounters involve fans using a Go Plus + device to track their sleep.

The steps themselves ask that Trainers monitor their sleep for a total of 35 days. But some have already figured out a trick that can unlock access to Nightcap Snorlax in just one day.

How to get Pokemon Go’s Nightcap Snorlax in a single day

Pokemon-dedicated YouTuber LiftingandZombies recently uploaded a video explaining how to quickly get the rare Snorlax. It’s a simple enough exploit, though Pokemon Go players should prepare to set outside quite a bit of time.

First, Trainers with a Plus + device linked to their POGO accounts will need to find their phone’s Date and Time settings, then move time forward by one day.

Activating the Plus + device’s sleep mode marks step number two. After holding the main button and waiting for the blue light and a slight vibration, users should allow the device to remain in sleep mode for no less than 90 minutes.

The 90-minute window allows the Plus + to fully track a user’s sleep. Once the window runs its course, Trainers should return to the POGO app and resync with Plus +. By then, the action should be counted as one full sleep cycle as far as the app’s concerned.

If everything goes according to plan, Trainers who were on Day 2 of their tracking should be on Day 3 when the exploit process completes.

Repeating these same exact steps several more times should land Pokemon Go players the much-coveted Nightcap Snorlax in far less than 35 days.