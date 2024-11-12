Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit: Does it really work?

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit suggests that you can track the cards by watching the process in slow motion via an edited video, but does this actually work?

As a free-to-play player, it can take a really long time to unlock everything in Pokemon TCG Pocket. That’s why it’s important to use the Wonder Pick feature, which lets you get more free cards at the cost of your stamina.

The way this feature works is that you can essentially obtain one card from other players’ sets, but there’s a twist. You can only pick the card after all of them have been shuffled and laid out facing down, so it’s hard to tell which one is the one you really want.

Apparently, there’s an exploit that some players have claimed to use when it comes to getting their preferred Wonder Pick card. Let’s go over whether or not this method works below.

Wonder Pick exploit explained in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In Wonder Pick, all of the other players’ cards will be revealed to you in the beginning. However, after a short period of time, all the cards will go through a shuffling animation, which means that the card you want has likely moved to a different spot.

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto If you’re lucky, you can snag a rare card just from the Wonder Pick feature.

Because of this, one method that involves using a screen recording app to capture the process and then editing it in slow motion to track the cards has emerged.

By doing so, you’re supposed to visually track the card you initially want from when the animation started playing until it has been laid out face down.

Does it really work?

No, it doesn’t work. No matter how hard you try to follow the card’s position, in the end, the animation is just purely visual and doesn’t represent where the cards have actually been placed.

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto Cards getting shuffled in Wonder Pick.

The same applies if you skip the shuffling animation, as another theory suggested that this would allow the cards to stay in the same initial position.

Overall, this is pretty similar to the crumpled pack exploit that we’ve debunked, where the end results are purely randomized. So, it’s really not worth the hassle of going through all the trouble Wonder Picking with this method.

Sometimes, you may get lucky when the card you want actually lands in the spot you’ve tracked, but it’s not always guaranteed.

Wonder Picks are always tricky, but this is a great feature to use if you’re looking into getting cards from other languages to add to your collection.