Pokemon Go fan shares “hilarious” real Pokemon

While plenty of people wish Pokemon was real, this Pokemon Go player shared a glimpse at the dream becoming reality as an animal posed for a photo.

Many Pokemon players probably spent their childhood imagining what it would be like if Charizard came to life (well, I did at least), and it’s still probably the first thing many would wish for if they ever got their hands on a Genie’s lamp.

However, one Pokemon Go player has shared a glimpse at a world where Pokemon and animals coexist, with an adorable Reddit post, and other players are loving it.

Bird and Pokemon Go player meet for adorable picture

As shared on Reddit by u/AdHealthy6848, a Pokemon Go player stops in the park, only for a small bird to hop on their hand, with enough time to snap a picture next to its very own digital doppelganger.

While comments underneath the post suspect the bird to be an “immature male rose breasted grosbeak” quite a lot of the people commenting think this is surely a wild Pidgey come to life.

The person playing Pokemon Go has managed to get the Pokedex entry for Pidgey up in time, even posing it next to the bird, sitting gently on their hand for the photo.

One person comments, “damn, this AR s**t is tight” while another adds, “What are it’s IVs?”

Whether it’s a Pokemon or not, fans love the photo, and it’s a touching reminder of the real animals that inspire the Pokemon the community continues to love.