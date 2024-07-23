Pokemon Go Dad catches “awesome” hundo and everyone is jealous

A Pokemon Go player has shared an incredible catch, with a twist. Upon showing Reddit one of the newest additions to Pokemon Go – Tandemaus – with the highest possible stats in the game, the person behind the post revealed it was actually their Dad who caught the adorable Mouse Pokemon.

In a post revealing their Dad’s catch, the author said, “Are you kidding?! My dad caught this today.”

But despite the jealousy, many others in the comments threw their support behind the elder Trainer. One person said, “Your dad is now holding all of our Maushold! Tell him to be gentle!”

Article continues after ad

Many other gaming dads also joined the conversation, sharing how impressed they were with the chat and sharing stories of playing with their families.

“Maybe it’s a Dad thing. I got a 4 star yesterday and my son was super jealous,” said one comment. Afterward, another dad piped up, saying, “Nice us Dads are awesome.”

Article continues after ad

Then, proving that it isn’t just about dads, another comment added, “My friend’s mom got the hundo and it evolved into a family of 3 smh.”

Article continues after ad

While Tandemaus isn’t that rare on its own, the Pokemon has a slim chance of evolving into its ‘Family of Three’ form, which has three mice, instead of Maushold’s normal four-mouse combination.

Other Pokemon Go players piled on the support for the Dad to get the elusive Family of Three form, with one comment saying, “Rooting for the fam of 3.”

Finally, one extremely lucky Trainer shared their own catch, and it’s what everyone was dreaming of.

Article continues after ad

They said, “I caught one too and evolved it right away and got my first 3 mice family!! felt so lucky for the rest of the day.” Then they shared a perfect IV Maushold in the rare Family of Three form.

While you might not be lucky enough to earn one of these rare Pocket Monsters, if you want to nab some rare creatures, be sure to check out our guides to the current Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks, as well as the upcoming Pokemon Go Mega Lucario Raid Day.

Article continues after ad