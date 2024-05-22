Pokemon Go players praise “GOAT” mother for Legendary sacrifice

Completing a regional Pokedex in Pokemon Go requires a lot of work, and one trainer’s mom went the extra mile to help their child achieve this lofty goal.

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer explained, “Mom traded me her only Zapdos so I could complete the Kanto region of my Dex.”

They provided screenshots of the traded Zapdos with impressive stats and the medal they received for collecting all 151 Kanto Pokemon in the mobile game.

Fans in the comments section congratulated the trainer on completing the Kanto Dex but also praised their mother for going above and beyond to help out.

“You better take ya mom out to dinner. She’s a GOAT,” said one Reddit user. Another said, “Your Zapdos isn’t the lucky one. You’re the lucky one for having an awesome mom.”

The OP assured fans they would do what they could to repay their mother for the help.

As it turns out, they’ve rewarded her how any upstanding Pokemon Go fan would — by trading her even more Legendaries. “You’re right. I owe her,” the trainer said. “I gave her a Reshiram for this, but I think I’m also going to give her my Galarian Moltres next week.”

Others in the comments took time to share their own experiences of playing the mobile game with their moms.

“My Mom gave me a Shiny Ditto because I was stupid and transferred my GO Ditto to Shield, not realizing how easy they are to catch,” one fan explained. “Mom’s are usually very nice.”

Others noticed that the OP’s mom must have had that Zapdos for quite some time, considering it was caught in 2017 and a Lucky Trade, which makes the gesture all the more wholesome.

Considering many Pokemon fans recently celebrated Mother’s Day in North America, it’s nice to see the goodwill between families continuing.

