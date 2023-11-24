Pokemon Go player crafts “adorable” real Gift for partner

A Pokemon Go player has shared their recreation of one of the Gift items, which they gave to their partner as a present.

In Pokemon Go, the Gifts are used with Friends to encourage players to interact with each other. The Gifts in Pokemon Go can be sent and received from people on their Friends list, allowing players to share items and Stickers with each other.

The Gift mechanic in Pokemon Go can be useful for newcomers, but some players quickly grow weary of being sent presents. The only reason some people engage with the Gifts at all is when they’re tied to Research tasks, forcing them to send or receive a specific number of items.

While there is a ton of Pokemon merchandise in the world, there are no official Pokemon Go Gift packages, save for printable papercraft designs. This hasn’t stopped some fans from making their own Gifts so they can be given to their friends and loved ones in real life.

The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Go player has made a real Gift to give to their partner

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit named Ice8tack has shown off the homemade Gift they created for their partner. According to their comments in the thread, it was made from a foam core board, which was later painted.

“Really cute diy, hope your partner likes it,” one user writes, while another says, “That’s absolutely adorable (The gift, the work that went into it, AND the contents!)”

Inside of the makeshift Gift is a little Mareep plushie. This means the Gift will be likely given near when Pokemon Go’s next Mareep Community Day begins, where players have a higher chance than normal of catching a Shiny. As such, one lucky Pokemon Go player will also encounter more Mareep in real life.

The Pokemon Go community is often a haven of negativity, and it’s not always the fans’ fault. The game has numerous issues that need addressing in terms of monetization and mechanics, and these often dominate the discourse.

As such, it’s nice to see some positivity and love for a DIY creation from the wider Pokemon Go fans, especially one tied to a mechanic centered on giving and receiving.