Pokemon Go players demand Niantic make dramatic changes to gifts

Pokemon Go players are calling on Niantic to implement some major changes to the way gifts function in the mobile title.

While Pokemon Go can be played as a solo experience, many of the activities trainers can take on are much easier to do with other players helping out.

The mobile title has plenty of features that center around other players like the newly introduced Party Play or the Gift-giving mechanic.

While many Pokemon Go players enjoy giving Gifts, some members of the community are calling on developer Niantic to make some big changes to have Gifts work in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go fans call for big Gift mechanic changes

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “Niantic, let me gift these to friends please,” sparked a discussion among the community.

The OP attached a screenshot to the post, showing various items in their inventory like Rare Candy, Purified Gems, and Poffins.

Below the screenshot, they explained, “I’m at the point where I wanna stop playing because I’m running out of space. I’m not a hoarder but I just Raid alot. No matter how many I use they just keep coming.”

For those who may not know, trainers can receive Gifts from PokeStops and send them to their friends. If a trainer is sent a Gift from a friend, they may open it to receive a random assortment of items.

Unfortunately, trainers cannot decide what items they receive from Gifts and cannot send items from their inventory as Gifts to their friends.

Many fans in the comments agreed that this would be a very useful feature to implement. “Yes! My husband just told me today he has 11 Sinnoh stones and I was like GIVE ME HALF,” one trainer said.

Sadly, many trainers argued that it would be difficult to balance a feature like this given how Pokemon Go operates. “Unfortunately I understand why they don’t allow it. People with multiple accounts would abuse this horrendously,” noted one player.

While it would certainly be very useful to offload some extra inventory to friends who need them, Niantic would certainly want to find a way to balance such a feature. For now, it seems a flexible Gift-giving feature like this may still be quite a ways away.

