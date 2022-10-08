Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day – Date, time, Shiny rates, more

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go players will be able to hunt Mega Gyarados on Raid Day for a 6-hour window. Here is everything to know about the date, time, and Shiny rates for Mega Gyarados during the Evolving Stars event.

Pokemon Go’s Evolving Stars event has seen the return of many favorite Pokemon. The celebration kicked off with Yvetal in Raids, and the Kalos Legendary has now been replaced by the Fairy-type Xerneas. Additionally, fans have had the chance to snag Mega Lopunny and can now find Mega Manetric in Mega Raids.

However, a particularly exciting Pokemon Go announcement for the event is the Mega Raid Day featuring Mega Gyarados. Because Gyarados won’t be a standard Raid option throughout the rest of October, those looking to snag the magnificent Water-type will want to hop in and challenge a few raids.

Below is everything Pokemon Go players need to know about Mega Gyarados Raid Day.

When is Pokemon Go’s Mega Gyarados Raid Day?

According to Niantic‘s Twitter, Mega Gyarados Raid Day will take place on October 8, 2022, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

This is three hours longer than the original time found on the Pokemon Go Live website, due to an error with start times.

Niantic Mega Gyarados returns to Pokemon Go

All Mega Gyarados Raid Day Bonuses

During events like Raid and Community Days, players can benefit from special bonuses. While this event doesn’t have as many as a Community Day, there are still a few boosts that will be useful while taking part in Raid battles. Please see the bonuses below:

Mega Gyarados will have a heightened spawn rate in Raids.

Players can find x5 standard Raid Passes when spinning discs at Pokemon Go Gyms.

Mega Gyarados Raids will have increased Shiny rates

What are the Mega Gyarados Raid Day Shiny rates?

Pokemon Go players have roughly a 1 in 20 chance of encountering Mega Gyarados as Shiny.

Players already have excellent odds of finding a Shiny in Pokemon Go, with the base rate set at a potential 1 in 500, but events like Community and Raid days dramatically increase these chances. While some sources have said the rate can be as low as 1 in 10, it seems the standard Shiny odds are set around the 1 in 20 range.

It is also important to note that players won’t know if their Gyarados are Shiny until they have defeated it and entered the catching screen following the conclusion of the Raid.

Players may also come across other Raid Pokemon while hunting their Gyarados. With the recent debut of Shiny Xerneas and the chance to find Shiny Mega Manetric, there are plenty of exciting Shiny species to add to Pokemon Go collections during the event.