Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake

Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world.

Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.

Despite the excitement surrounding the Season of Light and the current ongoing Evolving Stars event, there have already been some frustrations among fans. This has included increases to item boxes in the Pokemon Go shop, as well as continued issues with community day and Raid Day durations.

However, thanks to an error on Niantic’s part, it seems fans will get the extension for Gyarados Raid Day they have been hoping for, with the developer announcing an exciting amendment to the originally announced timeframe for the event.

When is Pokemon Go’s Mega Gyarados Raid Day?

The Mega Gyarados Raid Day is taking place on October 8, 2022, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Originally, the event was announced to be taking place between 2 PM and 5 PM for a scant three-hour duration. However, in a Twitter post shared by Niantic this morning, it was revealed the Pokemon Go event would be extended due to an error with start times.

The post reads, “Trainers, we’re aware Mega Gyarados Raid Day started at 11:00 a.m. local time rather than the announced 2:00 p.m. in earlier regions. As such, we have decided to extend Raid Day in all regions from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a total of 6 hours instead of the previous 3 hours.”

For most, the error on Niantic’s part is fantastic news. Those who may have been unable to participate during the original three-hour window may have more of an opportunity to jump in. Additionally, the new 6-hour timeframe will offer players plenty of time to travel to better areas for raiding, presenting a higher possibility of finding a Shiny Mega Gyarados.

While it is unlikely this sort of error will happen regularly, the excitement shown by fans over the extension is another indicator that the 3-hour limits on events like Raid Days and Community Days aren’t beneficial to the Pokemon Go player base. Hopefully, this mistake will be an opportunity for Niantic to connect with its players.