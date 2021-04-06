Pokemon cosplayer defends Kanto as Water-type Trainer Misty - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made a splash on Instagram with her perfect depiction of Gym Leader, Misty. The talented artist gave fans of the RPG a look at what the beloved Gen I heroine would look like in real life.

Since the Pokemon series debut in 1996, Water-type trainer Misty has been a massive hit with fans. The red-haired Gym Leader, was also one of the lead characters in the anime series for multiple seasons.

Popular cosplayer Allyson ‘Allygatorrr‘ celebrated the Water-type user with her insanely detailed costume. She looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the beloved Trainer has swam out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer brings Misty to life

In Pokemon Red & Blue, players face off against the heroine after venturing into Cerulean City early in the RPG. A few years after the RPG’s debut, Misty made the jump to the anime as one of series’ protagonist, Ash Ketchum’s, traveling companions.

Prolific cosplayer ‘Allygatorrr’ went viral on Instagram after sharing her adorable recreation of the Gym Leader in a series of photos. The artist faithfully portrayed the heroine’s signature look first featured in the animation’s first season.

In a post from April 1, 2021, Allyson mirrored the character’s pose while wearing Misty’s iconic yellow tank top which is connected to her jean shorts by red suspenders.

Cleverly posing by a body of water, the artist adorably held a plush of Shiny Gen II Water-type Pokemon, Croconaw. Allygatorrr’s costume of the Gym Leader is full of details, including her converse sneakers which match her red hair.

Despite making her debut over two decades ago, Misty is not only still one of the most popular characters in the Game Freak franchise, but one of the most recognizable faces in gaming.

Fans of the Water-type Gym Leader can battle her once again in the 2018 remake Let’s Go Pikachu & Eeevee for the Nintendo Switch. The heroine’s iconic Cerulean City Gym was recreated in glorious HD.