Pokemon Go Kingdra: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Even though Kingdra has been part of Pokemon Go for a while now, it’s not an easy Pokemon to come by. If you happen to have this Water/Dragon-type creature, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raid battles.

The dual Water/Dragon-type Kingdra was introduced to the franchise with Gen 2’s Johto region as a new evolution for the Horsea line. However, as in the mainline games, getting this Pokemon can be quite tricky.

If you managed to get a Dragon Scale and have a Kingdra waiting to be put to the test, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raid battles in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Kingdra all moves

Kingdra has a total of three Fast Moves and six Charged Moves in the game, giving it a decent amount of coverage and different options for you to pick between. Here’s its full moveset:

Kingdra Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon/STAB)

Waterfall (Water/STAB)

Water Gun (Water/STAB/Elite TM)

Kingdra Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Outrage (Dragon/STAB)

Octazooka (Water/STAB)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Kingdra best PvP moveset

The best moveset players can teach Kingdra for PvP consists of Dragon Breath as a Fast Move and Outrage as a Charged Move.

Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in the game, thanks to its very high damage, which gets boosted by STAB. As a Charged Move, Outrage is not only a strong attack, but it’s also a little bit cheaper compared to the amount of energy Blizzard and Hydro Pump require.

If you’re looking to take advantage of Kingdra’s dual typing and expand your coverage, you can change Outrage for Octazooka. This move is the cheapest of them all, and besides being powerful, it can debuff your enemies’ attacks.

Pokemon Go best Raid moveset

Kingdra’s best moveset for Raids is Waterfall as a Fast Move and Hydro Pump as a Charged Move.

Dragon Breath is a good Fast Move, but in this case, it only works if you’re planning on a full Dragon-type approach. It’s better to go with Waterfall, which is slightly better than Water Gun, and pair it with another Water-type move, such as Hydro Pump.

Outrage is too slow for Raids compared to the rest of Kingdra’s Charged Moves. Between Hydro Pump and Blizzard, you should pick the first one as it’s more powerful and has early damage.

That’s all you need to know about Kingdra’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check out our other guides:

