 Pokemon Go: How to defeat Cliff (October 2020) - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go: How to defeat Cliff (October 2020)

Published: 15/Oct/2020 19:54 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 19:55

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Go

The Team GO Rocket leaders have been thrust back into the Pokemon Go spotlight. You will need to beat each of them to complete An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research. We start with how to defeat Cliff in October 2020.

As many of you will know, Team GO Rocket leaders are tough opponents. Grunts are a walk in the park but the likes of Cliff are anything but.

Advertisement

However, if you come prepared you can make Cliff look like a relative amateur, too. Here’s the potential Pokemon he can use:

  • 1st Pokemon:
    • Omanyte
  • 2nd Pokemon:
    • Electivire
    • Machamp
    • Onix
  • 3rd Pokemon:
    • Swampert
    • Torterra
    • Tyranitar
Cliff October 2020
@PokemonGoApp
He might be a bad guy but Cliff has a fantastic PokeBall beard…

Omanyte

The Kanto Fossil Pokemon is weak to electric, fighting, grass, and ground-type attacks. It is grass you should focus on though, as it is doubly weak to it.

Advertisement

Fortunately, a couple of Cliff’s other selections are also doubly weak to grass, but that’s only if he selects them.

Electivire

Electivire’s only weakness is ground-type attacks. This should make you consider using a ground-type Pokemon for Omanyte, or at least have one ready in your team.

Outside of Low Kick and Ice Punch, all of Electivire’s moves will be electric which means double resistance. Beware of Ice Punch though, pure ground-types are weak to it.

Advertisement

Excadrill and Rhyperior are therefore excellent options here. Rhyperior is so strong that Electivire can’t stand much of a chance.

Machamp

Machamp has a very high attack stat so it can deal a lot of damage. This means that selecting the right Pokemon to face it is paramount.

It has three weaknesses: fairy, flying and psychic. Charizard or Mewtwo are two of the best Pokemon to deal with the iconic fighting-type. If using Charizard, it is important to be ultra cautious of Machamp using Rock Slide as it would likely take Charizard out in one hit.

Advertisement

There are also other great counters for Machamp: Both Giratina forms, Lugia and Togekiss, have double resistance to fighting-type moves, meaning each of them would win with ease.

Onix

Onix has two double weaknesses in grass and water. Due to its overlap with Omanyte’s counter, if Cliff uses Onix, the battle as a whole should be fairly straightforward.

Advertisement

Any of Torterra, Venusaur, Kyogre, or Empoleon will get the job done and then some. Make sure they’re utilizing a grass- or water-type Fast Move for maximum efficiency.

Torterra Cliff
Bulbapedia
If you have Torterra (or any other strong grass-type) chances are you’ll do well against Cliff…

Swampert

Omanyte, Onix, and Swampert – that’s the dream. If that’s Cliff’s team then the strategy is as simple as use Razor Leaf and the match is all but over.

The difference between Omanyte and Swampert, other than the fact that Swampert is a lot stronger, is the dual ground/water-type only has one weakness: grass. We’re sure you’ve already worked it out – a grass-type Pokemon when battling Cliff is essential.

Torterra

Cliff’s Torterra is a beast but luckily it has several types it is weak to. Ice attacks work best as they are doubly super effective.

Torterra is also weak to bug, fire, and flying. This means Charizard once again comes into play, all of its moves will cause Torterra a lot of trouble.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is a real problem on paper but is actually very tameable. Options don’t come better than Togekiss, but that’s if you can fit it in your team.

Grass is another weakness of Tyranitar which obviously works out fantastically well with Cliff’s other selections. So, Togekiss may be surplus to requirements.

Overall Cliff is actually pretty easy to defeat considering he is a Team GO Rocket leader. A grass-type Pokemon is an absolute must.

Complement that with Charizard and a ground-type and the chances are you’ll have a comfortable battle ahead of you. If you’re missing any of them then Giratina/Togekiss will work for a more rounded, bulky option.

Pokemon

Logan Paul buys Pokemon card for $150k from Pawn Stars’ Gary

Published: 15/Oct/2020 18:39

by Brent Koepp
logan paul with gary from pawn stars
YouTube: Logan Paul

Share

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul revealed he’d dropped $150k on another rare Pokemon card. The 25-year-old bought the 1st Edition Charizard off of infamous collector Gary the ‘Pokemon King’, who is well known for his appearance on reality TV show Pawn Stars.

Despite being known for his YouTube career, Logan Paul has made a big name for himself in the Pokemon Trading Card Game community in 2020. The star went viral in September when he bought an insanely rare 1st Edition base set booster box for $216k.

Advertisement

Now, he has made waves again in the hobby after purchasing a PSA-graded 10 Charizard card for $150k. Only around 100 of them are known to exist in the world. The influencer flew all the way to Las Vegas to make the purchase.

logan paul offering gary from pawn stars a briefcase of cash
YouTube: Logan Paul
The YouTuber brought a briefcase full of cash to buy the rare Pokemon card.

Logan Paul buys perfect Charizard card from Pawn Stars’ Gary

The YouTuber initially flew out to Las Vegas to try to buy a Beckett BGS-graded 10 Charizard card. The item is so rare that there are only two in existence – and both are in the hands of Gary the “Pokemon King”. Many may remember the collector as he appeared on History Channel’s Pawn Stars in 2017 to sell his TCG collection.

Advertisement

However, Paul immediately realized that it would be impossible to make the purchase after seeing how passionate the Pokemon fan was. “The more he spoke, the more I realized there was literally no way he was gonna sell me his prized possession. My stupid money meant nothing to him,” the 25-year-old said in his October 14 upload.

However, the influencer was able to convince Gary to sell him one of his PSA 10 1st Edition Charizards after offering him a briefcase stuffed with $150k in bills. “In this moment, I care more about your feelings than my own. I just want you to know it’s not because of the money,” the collector said, agreeing to sell the coveted Pokemon card.

(Topic starts at 02:58.)

Logan Paul was overwhelmed with joy as the perfectly graded shadowless Charizard card was actually the last missing piece he needed to complete his collection. “Pawn Stars Gary made my nostalgic dreams come true!” he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Gary, by most accounts, has the most complete and valued Pokemon TCG collection in the world. The collector became famous after appearing on Pawn Stars during Season 14. Hilariously, he revealed to the YouTuber that he never actually intended to sell his cards to Gold & Silver’s Rick Harrison, and only went on the reality TV show for “clout.”

Over on Instagram, Gary described selling the card to Logan Paul as both “one of the happiest and saddest, days in my life.” While it must have been hard to let go of the item, he still has six more of them in his collection.

While record breaking at the time, former rapper Logic actually passed that number on October 10 when he paid $226k for the same exact card at auction. If nothing else, this is just another example of how the Pokemon TCG is continuing to explode in value.

Advertisement