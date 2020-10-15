Pokemon Go: How to defeat Cliff (October 2020) - Dexerto

The Team GO Rocket leaders have been thrust back into the Pokemon Go spotlight. You will need to beat each of them to complete An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research. We start with how to defeat Cliff in October 2020.

As many of you will know, Team GO Rocket leaders are tough opponents. Grunts are a walk in the park but the likes of Cliff are anything but.

However, if you come prepared you can make Cliff look like a relative amateur, too. Here’s the potential Pokemon he can use:

1st Pokemon: Omanyte

2nd Pokemon: Electivire Machamp Onix

3rd Pokemon: Swampert Torterra Tyranitar



Omanyte

The Kanto Fossil Pokemon is weak to electric, fighting, grass, and ground-type attacks. It is grass you should focus on though, as it is doubly weak to it.

Fortunately, a couple of Cliff’s other selections are also doubly weak to grass, but that’s only if he selects them.

Electivire

Electivire’s only weakness is ground-type attacks. This should make you consider using a ground-type Pokemon for Omanyte, or at least have one ready in your team.

Outside of Low Kick and Ice Punch, all of Electivire’s moves will be electric which means double resistance. Beware of Ice Punch though, pure ground-types are weak to it.

Excadrill and Rhyperior are therefore excellent options here. Rhyperior is so strong that Electivire can’t stand much of a chance.

Machamp

Machamp has a very high attack stat so it can deal a lot of damage. This means that selecting the right Pokemon to face it is paramount.

It has three weaknesses: fairy, flying and psychic. Charizard or Mewtwo are two of the best Pokemon to deal with the iconic fighting-type. If using Charizard, it is important to be ultra cautious of Machamp using Rock Slide as it would likely take Charizard out in one hit.

There are also other great counters for Machamp: Both Giratina forms, Lugia and Togekiss, have double resistance to fighting-type moves, meaning each of them would win with ease.

Onix

Onix has two double weaknesses in grass and water. Due to its overlap with Omanyte’s counter, if Cliff uses Onix, the battle as a whole should be fairly straightforward.

Any of Torterra, Venusaur, Kyogre, or Empoleon will get the job done and then some. Make sure they’re utilizing a grass- or water-type Fast Move for maximum efficiency.

Swampert

Omanyte, Onix, and Swampert – that’s the dream. If that’s Cliff’s team then the strategy is as simple as use Razor Leaf and the match is all but over.

The difference between Omanyte and Swampert, other than the fact that Swampert is a lot stronger, is the dual ground/water-type only has one weakness: grass. We’re sure you’ve already worked it out – a grass-type Pokemon when battling Cliff is essential.

Torterra

Cliff’s Torterra is a beast but luckily it has several types it is weak to. Ice attacks work best as they are doubly super effective.

Torterra is also weak to bug, fire, and flying. This means Charizard once again comes into play, all of its moves will cause Torterra a lot of trouble.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is a real problem on paper but is actually very tameable. Options don’t come better than Togekiss, but that’s if you can fit it in your team.

Grass is another weakness of Tyranitar which obviously works out fantastically well with Cliff’s other selections. So, Togekiss may be surplus to requirements.

Overall Cliff is actually pretty easy to defeat considering he is a Team GO Rocket leader. A grass-type Pokemon is an absolute must.

Complement that with Charizard and a ground-type and the chances are you’ll have a comfortable battle ahead of you. If you’re missing any of them then Giratina/Togekiss will work for a more rounded, bulky option.