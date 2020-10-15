Pokemon Go trainer experiments with 3,500 CP league, ranks best Pokemon - Dexerto

Master League has returned for Season 4 of Pokemon Go’s GO Battle League which has led to a discussion about whether there should be a 3,500 CP limit league.

GO Battle League’s premier division is a free-for-all when it comes to eligible Pokemon. There is no CP limit meaning there is often a lot of mismatches.

It is the league where trainers who have grinded Pokemon Go get to put those hours to use. Maxing out a Pokemon’s CP costs a lot of Stardust!

In addition to this, due to the nature of unlimited CP Pokemon, the meta is very small. At a high level Dialga is a must and the rest is made up of Legendary and Mythical ‘mons.

Now, this does make sense. Legendary and Mythical Pokemon should be more effective at the very highest level. After all, if they weren’t, they’d be just like any other Pokemon.

3,500 CP limit

If Master League were to be made a 3,500 CP limit, or more likely a 3,500 CP limit league added separately, then we’d see a lot more Pokemon prosper. It would also make the league playable for trainers that haven’t or can’t spend hours and hours grinding the game.

Going back to Dialga again, as it is the best Pokemon in Master League, at 3,500 CP it drops all the way from the best to 62nd. Not many trainers have the Temporal Pokemon, so this alone already makes a new league more inclusive.

Rankings

Here are the top 10 ranked Pokemon for a potential 3,500 CP limit league. The top 5 (and more) can be found here:

Snorlax (Shadow) | Rating: 743

Mamoswine | Rating: 651

Snorlax | Rating: 697

Togekiss | Rating: 683

Giratina (Altered) | Rating: 804

Melmetal | Rating: 750

Regice | Rating: 684

Giratina (Origin) | Rating: 788

Landorus (Incarnate) | Rating: 741

Swampert | Rating: 719

Mew | Rating: 738

There’s certainly a big gap between the Ultra and Master Leagues in Pokemon Go. It will be interesting to see if Niantic do something to bridge that gap.

They have, however, introduced Premier Cup competitions, making Legendary Pokemon ineligible. Still, based on feedback in the Pokemon Go community these aren’t too popular.