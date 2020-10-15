 Pokemon Go trainer experiments with 3,500 CP league, ranks best Pokemon - Dexerto
Pokemon Go trainer experiments with 3,500 CP league, ranks best Pokemon

Published: 15/Oct/2020 2:58

by Paul Cot
Master League has returned for Season 4 of Pokemon Go’s GO Battle League which has led to a discussion about whether there should be a 3,500 CP limit league.

GO Battle League’s premier division is a free-for-all when it comes to eligible Pokemon. There is no CP limit meaning there is often a lot of mismatches.

It is the league where trainers who have grinded Pokemon Go get to put those hours to use. Maxing out a Pokemon’s CP costs a lot of Stardust!

In addition to this, due to the nature of unlimited CP Pokemon, the meta is very small. At a high level Dialga is a must and the rest is made up of Legendary and Mythical ‘mons.

Now, this does make sense. Legendary and Mythical Pokemon should be more effective at the very highest level. After all, if they weren’t, they’d be just like any other Pokemon.

Dialga Master League
Dialga is the ultimate Pokemon for Master League but not many trainers have it…

3,500 CP limit

If Master League were to be made a 3,500 CP limit, or more likely a 3,500 CP limit league added separately, then we’d see a lot more Pokemon prosper. It would also make the league playable for trainers that haven’t or can’t spend hours and hours grinding the game.

Going back to Dialga again, as it is the best Pokemon in Master League, at 3,500 CP it drops all the way from the best to 62nd. Not many trainers have the Temporal Pokemon, so this alone already makes a new league more inclusive.

Rankings

Here are the top 10 ranked Pokemon for a potential 3,500 CP limit league. The top 5 (and more) can be found here:

  • Snorlax (Shadow) | Rating: 743

  • Mamoswine | Rating: 651

  • Snorlax | Rating: 697

  • Togekiss | Rating: 683

  • Giratina (Altered) | Rating: 804

  • Melmetal | Rating: 750

  • Regice | Rating: 684

  • Giratina (Origin) | Rating: 788

  • Landorus (Incarnate) | Rating: 741

  • Swampert | Rating: 719

  • Mew | Rating: 738

There’s certainly a big gap between the Ultra and Master Leagues in Pokemon Go. It will be interesting to see if Niantic do something to bridge that gap.

They have, however, introduced Premier Cup competitions, making Legendary Pokemon ineligible. Still, based on feedback in the Pokemon Go community these aren’t too popular.

How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Published: 14/Oct/2020 2:42 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 2:44

by Paul Cot

Shadow Mewtwo has come to Pokemon Go for the second time and this time all trainers can get hold of it.

Team Rocket have returned to Pokemon Go, again, and this time they brought some strange eggs with them. Unsurprisingly Professor Willow has asked for your help investigating them – he always does.

You’ll notice his image flashing in the bottom right-hand corner of your Pokemon Go app. Click it and the new “An Inter-egg-sting Development” Special Research will open up.

Complete all these tasks and it will culminate in a Shadow Mewtwo encounter. This is far from easy Special Research though, and may take a while to complete.

An Inter-egg-sting Development – All tasks and rewards

All tasks and rewards for the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research are as follows:

Stage 1/6

  • Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust
  • Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth encounter
  • Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries

Stage 2/6

  • Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 750 XP
  • Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
  • Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter

Stage 3/6

  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket 3 times – 1,000 XP
  • Hatch 3 Eggs – 1,000 XP
  • Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy – 1,000 XP
  • Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak encounter

Stage 4/6

  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,250 XP
  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,250 XP
  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,250 XP
  • Rewards: 5 Hyper Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Stage 5/6

  • Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 2,500 Stardust
  • Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 1,500 XP
  • Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 3 Silver Pinap Berries (Rescue Shadow Mewtwo)
  • Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Stage 6/6

  • Claim Reward – 2,000 XP (x3)
  • Rewards: 3 Revives, 20 Great Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

To purify or keep as a Shadow Pokemon?

As Shadow Mewtwo is a standard Shadow encounter it won’t have IV floors of 10. You can increase each of its stats by +2 by purifying but this is a decision you should take with extreme caution.

We discuss whether you should Shadow Mewtwo and why to help you make that decision – after all, there is no reversing it. In short, there won’t be many opportunities to capture Shadow Mewtwo, if anymore at all, so it may be your only chance at keeping it.

In addition to this Shadow Mewtwo is an incredible attacking Pokemon whereas it purified form while powerful, isn’t as noteworthy when it comes to the Pokemon Go meta.

There is also an Elite Charged TM to claim in the final stage of An Inter-egg-sting Development. These Elite TMs are super rare so use it wisely!

This particular Special Research is certainly time consuming but with Shadow Mewtwo awaiting at the end, and that Elite TM, it’s definitely worth completing.