Pokemon Go Charge Up event: all tasks and rewards - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Charge Up event is now live, and Niantic has revealed all tasks and rewards for the the limited time celebration. Players can get their hands on Gen V’s Tynamo, Porygon2’s Upgrade item, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Niantic is kicking off Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends with the electrifying Charge Up event in March. The limited-time festivities honor the series’ most popular Electric types.

Rewards and tasks for the week-long celebration have now been revealed, and we will cover what they are as well as the best ways to complete each one of them.

Pokemon Go Charge Up tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Charge Up went live on March 16 at 10:00 AM and will run until March 22 at 8:00 PM local time. The celebration marks the debut of the Elektross evolution line, as well as Manectric’s Mega Evolution.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the rewards offered during the celebration is Tynamo spawns, as well as a guaranteed Upgrade item which can evolve Porygon into Porygon2.

The tasks overall are fairly easy, with hardest being “power up” 15 Pokemon. Thankfully, Niantic is giving Trainers six days to complete everything. Make sure to NOT transfer any Pokemon and save them for the fourth task.

Note: The reward is listed next to each task.

Task 1/4

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon: Pikachu

Pikachu Evolve a Pokemon: Voltorb

Voltorb Power up a Pokemon 5 times: 10x Poke Ball

Completion Rewards: Tynamo encounter, 1x Unova Stone, 10x Ampharos Mega Energy.

The first set of tasks are fairly straight forward. We recommend using an Incense to get through this one quickly. Each time an Electric-type pops up on the map, catch them. As far as powering up five times, sort your Pokemon by lowest CP. Click through various characters and find the cheapest costs.

Tasks 2/4

Make three Nice throws in a row: Magnemite

Magnemite Make three Curveball throws: Magnemite

Magnemite Make three Great throws: Magnemite

Completion Rewards: Magneton encounter, Sinnoh stone, 10x Manectric Mega Energy.

If you are a pro at throwing then this section will be a breeze. If you aren’t, we recommend focusing on getting three nice throws in a row first. Ignore Pokemon with small circles and instead pick ‘mon such as Spoink or Electabuzz who have a more generous catch area.

Feel free to run away from any encounter that has a small catch circle. Once you get that done, landing Curveballs is easy as they only need to connect with the character. Similar to the above, find characters with a large circle for Great throws.

Tasks 3/4

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon: 10x Poke Ball

10x Poke Ball Evolve three Electric-type Pokemon: Electabuzz

Electabuzz Power up Pokemon 10 times: 3x Razz Berry

Completion Rewards: Porygon encounter, 1x Upgrade, 15x Ampharos Mega Energy.

The hardest part of this task is powering up 10 times. Like task one, it’s best to sort your ‘mon by lowest CP. Choose characters who have a low upgrade cost. While it’s seem like a waste to power up low level Pokemon you might not care about, it’s the quickest way to complete this task without spending a ton of Stardust.

As far as evolving three Electric-type, you should have three Magnemite from task two’s rewards. Evolving one into Magneton is only 25 Candy. Tynamo also costs the same to upgrade.

Tasks 4/4

Transfer 15 Pokemon: 10x Poke Balls

10x Poke Balls Evolve five Electric-type Pokemon: Jolteon

Jolteon Power up Pokemon 15 times: Manectric

Completion Rewards: Tynamo encounter, 1x Unova stone, 15x Manectric Mega Energy.

As if it wasn’t crazy enough, Trainers will now have to power up ‘mon 15 times. Like the previous tasks, sort by lowest CP. Look for the lowest cost Pokemon as you will burn through Stardust quick if you upgrade expensive characters.

To complete the transfer requirement, now is time to unload all of the creatures you have been catching throughout the event so far. We again recommend evolving Tynamo or Magnemite, as they only cost 25 to upgrade.