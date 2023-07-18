Pokemon Go announces Squirtle Community Day Classic makeup day due to login issues

Niantic has announced a makeup event for Pokemon Go’s Squirtle Community Day Classic after login issues plagued the July event.

On July 9, the mobile application held the initial event from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. However, login issues ruined the Community Day for multiple trainers, preventing them from accessing the event.

Per one user’s screenshot, the Pokemon Go error stated Pokemon Trainer Club was “currently unavailable.” Therefore, fellow players suggested connecting their Pokemon Go accounts to other means such as Google, Facebook, or Apple.

To make up for the technical problem, Niantic has rescheduled the event for a later date.

According to the official blog post, Pokemon Go will hold the Squirtle makeup event on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2 PM. to 5 PM local time.

“Due to the log-in issues experienced by those using Pokemon Trainer Club accounts during Community Day Classic: Squirtle on July 9, we’re holding a special global makeup event for all Trainers on Sunday, July 23, 2023,” the blog post reads.

“Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your continued passion for Pokemon Go.”

During the compensation period, trainers will have the same event bonuses, Special Research, Field Research, and the exclusive move Hydro Cannon.

Pokemon Go Squirtle makeup event Special Research

The second round of Squirtle will also feature an identical Special Research story. For $1, or the equivalent pricing in your local currency, you can participate in the exclusive Squirtle Community Day Classic Special Research story.

Trainers who previously purchased the ticket will gain access to the same Special Research story in the original Community Day.

Pokemon Go Squirtle makeup event bonuses

Here are the event bonuses for the Squirtle Community Day Classic:

1/4 Egg hatch distance when incubated during the event

Incense and Lure Modules will last three hours

Snapshots taken during the event will have a surprise

That’s everything you need to know about the Squirtle Community Day redo. Check out our Pokemon page to stay updated with other Go events.