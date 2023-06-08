Pokemon Go Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Makeup event: start date, details

Pokemon Go has announced a special raid event featuring Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf after there were “technical issues” with the Lake Trio’s recent raid appearances. Here’s what trainers need to know.

Like the mainline series of Pokemon titles, Pokemon Go offers players the chance to catch Pokemon that come in very rare Shiny variants. These Shinies appear very rarely and have data values applies to dictate the chance they have of appearing.

Unfortunately, recent “technical issues” affected Shiny rates for the Legendary Pokemon Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf which developer Niantic later apologized for.

Now, Pokemon Go has announced a special raid event featuring the Generation 4’s Lake Trio to makeup for the technical issues that affected many players who tried to catch their Shiny versions. Here’s a breakdown of everything trainers need to know about this raid event.

Niantic Pokemon Go will offer players a special raid event featuring Generation 4’s Lake Trio.

According to Niantic’s blog post, the event will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Makeup event raids

As trainers would expect, this event will feature three different five-star raids. However, Legendary Pokemon encountered in the raid will be region specific.

Here are the raids taking place in each region:

Uxie* – Asia-Pacific

Mesprit* – Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India

Azelf* – The Americas and Greenland

Pokemon marked with * have a chance to appear Shiny.

Pokemon Go Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Makeup event bonuses

There will be a few bonuses present during this makeup event. First, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azel will appear more frequently in raids in their respective regions.

Additionally, Pokemon Go’s Remote Raid limit will be increased to 15 from Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12 AM to Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

Finally, those trainers affected by the technical issues on June 1, 2023, and June 5, 2023, will be given an additional Remote Raid Pass alongside returning those used during those times.