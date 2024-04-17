Pokemon Go Amoonguss: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

If you’re a fungi fan looking to add the dual Grass/Poison-type Pokemon Amoonguss to your Pokemon Go team, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raid battles.

The mushroom, Amoonguss, was introduced to the franchise in Pokemon Black & White and debuted in Pokemon Go when the Unova Pokedex was added back in 2019.

Now that its previous stage, Foongus, will be featured during the Sustainability Week event from April 22, 2024, until April 26, 2024, you can take the opportunity to evolve it into Amoonguss and try out its best movesets for PvP and Raid battles.

Contents

Pokemon Go Amoonguss all moves

This big mushroom has a total of two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves in the game, leaving players with only a small set of combinations to try out.

Amoonguss Fast Moves

Feint Attack (Dark)

Astonish (Ghots)

Amoonguss Charged Moves

Sludge Bomb (Poison/STAB)

Grass Knot (Grass/STAB)

Foul Play (Dark)

Pokemon Go Amoonguss best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Amoonguss in PvP is Feint Attack as a Fast Move and Grass Knot as a Charged Move.

Feint Attack offers decent coverage and damage out of the two Fast Moves, so go with it. Meanwhile, you can pick Grass Knot as a Charged Move due to its nice balance between damage and energy cost.

Players who can afford a second Charged Move should pick Foul Play because even though it’s the cheapest move, it deals good damage and offers more coverage.

Pokemon Go Amoonguss best Raid moveset

Amoonguss’ best moveset for Raids consists of Feint Attack as a Fast Move and Foul Play as a Charged Move. Even though neither benefits from STAB, they are the most stable combination for these types of encounters.

Astonish is simply a bad move, so the only option for a Fast Move ends up being Feint Attack. As for the Charged Move, Foul Play is a decent attack, plus it’s the only one out of the list that works well with Feint Attack.

Players looking for a different coverage can change Foul Play for Grass Knot, mostly if they’re taking a more defensive approach.

