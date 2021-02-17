Logo
Pokemon

How to catch a shiny Fletchling & Talonflame in Pokemon Go? Tips & Tricks

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:13

by Alex Garton
Pokemon Fletchling
Nintendo/Niantic

Pokemon Go

The upcoming March Community Day will finally give players a chance to catch Shiny Fletchling and Taloneflame. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and what time the new shinies will be spawning.

Community Days are not only a great way to catch shinies, they also allow players to collect bonus XP with various boosts that are available throughout the day.

Well, the upcoming Community Day in March is no different and will even give players a chance to catch Shiny Fletchling. The Kalos bird Pokemon will see an increased spawn rate throughout the day, giving players their best opportunity to bag a Shiny.

Here’s everything you need to know about the day and what tricks you can use to increase your chance of catching a Shiny Fletchling.

Niantic
Pokemon Go’s Kalos event is active until December 8.

Where can I find a Shiny Fletchling & Talonflame?

Shiny Fletchling will be available to catch in a limited time frame during the March 6 Community Day from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM PST. Throughout this period, the Kalos bird Pokemon will receive a boosted spawn rate and players will also get 3x XP for each Fletchling they catch.

Keep in mind, Shiny Fletchling will only be available during the Community Day times, so this is the best opportunity to catch the incredibly rare Pokemon.

To get hold of a Shiny Talonflame, players will need to catch a Shiny Fletchling and simply evolve the Pokemon.

Tips and tricks for catching a Shiny Pokemon

The best day to go hunting for a Shiny is on the Community Day that occurs once a month. This event boosts the odds of a certain Pokemon spawning in your area. This means your more likely to find a Shiny on those days as more of the same Pokemon species are available to find.

Finally, in the wild, it’s best to avoid catching Pokemon that you don’t need. Focus purely on looking for Shiny’s as the more Pokemon you encounter, the better odds you have in finding a Shiny.

Niantic
Finding Shiny versions is just a case of persistence and consistent playtime.

Don’t forget, finding shiny versions of species in Pokemon Go can be a tough task. It’s been reported that the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild are roughly 1 in 450 on non-Community Days. So, it’s safe to say that catching a shiny version is heavily influenced by your luck.

Of course, following these tips will not guarantee you find a Shiny Pokemon.

However, it puts you on the right track and gives you a good idea of where to look.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 15:00

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard ran a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments throughout the last few months of 2020, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s what went down.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights offered up 30,000 points, which could be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players could also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which were held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

National Guard Community Nights

Every player will began with 1000 points, and was awarded 10 points for a win, or deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points each night walked away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players were ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players proceeded to the next stage of the tournament and were rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions were in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more were rewarded.

Players were set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points. Mor information on how missions work can be found here.