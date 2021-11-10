Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl may connect to Legends Arceus

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl could have a feature that connects it to Pokemon Legends Arceus. According to dataminers, players may be able to move ‘mon between the 2022 title and the Sinnoh remakes.

With only a week from release, a wave of players have gotten their hands on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl early after stores broke its street date. Some fans have even been streaming the RPGs on Twitch.

Now, a series of prominent dataminers claim to have sifted through the Nintendo Switch titles’ files and found an unexpected feature. According to the users, the Sinnoh remakes may let Trainers transfer characters from Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Sinnoh remakes have Pokemon Legends Arceus feature?

Prominent Pokemon researcher Matt ‘mattyoukhana_’ revealed the possible feature in a series of posts on Twitter. In a November 9 tweet, the insider wrote, “Text dumps for BDSP indicate that transfer rules are pretty strict. Doesn’t look like base game allows past-gen transfers.”

While this rules out players being able to transfer Pokemon from Gen V to VIII, the insider followed this up and stated, “An interesting line here, though: “It traveled across space and time to rejoin me from the Sinnoh region of old. Perhaps future Legends compatibility?”

Given that the line of code specifically mentions “the Sinnoh region of old”, it immediately sparked speculation that it was referencing the Hisui region in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon insider Eclipse also reacted to the discovery and tweeted out, “That would be cool. BDSP and Legends compatibility. For now, it’s a big MAYBE.”

Considering Gen IV features a storyline about time rifts and alternate dimensions and BDSP’s line of code also references traveling through space and time, it doesn’t sound that far-fetched.

Still, the peculiar line of code at this point is nothing but pure speculation. It should also be stated that early copies of the game are also missing its day one patch. With Pokemon Legends Arceus set to be an origin story to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, this could also be a feature enabled with a future update in 2022.