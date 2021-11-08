Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl leaker claims popular post-game features are missing

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be missing a large chunk of its post-game content, according to a prominent leaker. Popular features such as the Battle Frontier will supposedly be absent from the Sinnoh remakes.

When Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were first announced in February 2021, studio ILCA put a heavy emphasis on the 2021 titles being “faithful” adaptations of the original 2006 DS RPGs.

Despite this, fans still held out hope that the project would have a mix of content from the Platinum edition. A new leak on November 8, however, claims that the Gen IV reimaginings will largely be missing post-game content that many players expected.

Advertisement

Is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl missing features?

With only a few weeks till release, a prominent Pokemon leaker by the name of Nihilego Khu unveiled supposed key details about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. According to the insider, the games will NOT have the Distortion World or the Battle Frontier.

In a series of tweets, the account responded to a question about the Battle Frontier, stating, “No, the game will only have the Battle Tower.” They then followed up by claiming that there will be a single room in place of Legendary Giratina’s iconic Distortion World dungeon.

“No Distortion World, just a functionally similar, custom-designed, lame, meh, meaningless, plain, zero labyrinthine, but visually stunning teeny-tiny room left for players to catch you know what is inside,” they said.

Advertisement

No Distortion World, just a functionally similar, custom-designed, lame, meh, meaningless, plain, zero labyrinthine, but visually stunning teeny-tiny room left for players to catch you know what is inside. If allowed really wanna say sth abt Gira-chan's magnificent feat in PLA. — Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) November 8, 2021

While this supposed leak may be discouraging to some fans, the insider also claimed that Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s post-game content will include the ability to have rematches with all Gym Leaders who now have fully maxed out EV/IV Pokemon teams.

“Well, in fact, the post-game contents are kinda rich,” they said. “If I recall clearly, there are fully trained EV/IV battles like GL rematch, such kinda things,” they tweeted.

Well, in fact the post-game contents for bdsp are kinda rich tbh, …ok, alright not that rich. Ive already tweeted 4 things worth doing with PLA imo a couple of days ago. If I recall clearly, there are fully trained (510 EV), 6V(31) IV battles like GL rematch, such kinda things — Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) November 8, 2021

If what they say is true, then it means ILCA was not kidding around when they said the games would be “faithful” to Diamond & Pearl. Many fans, however, had assumed the developer would focus on Platinum, which is often seen as the definitive version of Sinnoh.

While the leaker has a track record of accurately leaking things in the past, take this all with a major grain of salt. The much-anticipated games are out soon, which will officially confirm it. Still, those supposed Gym Leader rematches would ease the sting if BDSP is really missing the popular post-game features.