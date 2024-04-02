Pokemon and Fortnite mash-up results in “badass” Fakemon

Ever wondered what a mix between Pokemon and Fortnite would look like? A talented artist recently shared their unique Fakemon take inspired by iconic Fortnite characters.

Fortnite and Pokemon are arguably two of the most influential gaming franchises in the world, both for their own unique reasons. If you’ve ever wondered what Fortnite-inspired Pokemon might look like, you’re in luck – a talented community artist recently unveiled just that.

Artist @eef.here worked with @magikdex to create a series of Fortnite-inspired Fakemon, and the most recent addition – featuring ‘mons like Onix and Spiritomb – had fans obsessed.

One excited viewer commented on the post saying, “this series is insane, you have to continue” and another pointed out Spiriftomb as their favorite of the bunch.

Someone else in the comments praised the artist and encouraged them to do more, saying, “Keep making more badass and cool and awesome and beautiful and gorgeous and adorable and cute Fortnite pokemon art”.

This isn’t the only post in the series, either. The artist has created several posts featuring incredible Fakemon, using everything from Chug Jugs to Peely as an inspiration. Every entry in the series has gone down well with the community, with fans praising the artist for their creativity.

If you’re a fan of either franchise, it’s worth checking out this series. Both Pokemon and Fortnite have vibrant art styles and recognizable characters, so seeing them meshed together is good fun. It’ll be interesting to see if the artist ever experiments with variations like Megas or Regional forms.