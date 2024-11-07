Fortnite’s OG Minigun gets overpowered remix with Eminem’s RG version

Fortnite drops Eminem’s “Rap God” minigun mythic, and even for a weapon of the rarest tier in the game, it’s an absolute monster.

Chapter 2 Remix has hit hard, bringing back the classic Chapter 2 map with some wild twists. Familiar Points of Interest (POIs) are updated weekly with themes inspired by music legends.

We’ve seen Snoop Dogg’s “The Doggpound” Agency takeover, and Ice Spice’s “Ice Isle” is up next. Right now, it’s all about Eminem and his RG Minigun at Spaghetti Grotto. And let’s just say, they weren’t exaggerating when they slapped “God” onto that name.

It didn’t take long for players to start testing the Rap God Minigun’s real power. The match-up everyone wanted to see was Eminem’s RG Minigun versus Fortnite’s original minigun, especially Brutus’s infamous – and equally mythic – version. And it wasn’t even close.

In a head-to-head clip shared on X, players noticed the RG Minigun‘s fire rate was nearly double that of the original minigun. Eminem’s weapon demolished its competition, proving just how ridiculously powerful it is.

Bullets – and verses – fly so fast, it’s almost too quick to watch. The weapon sprays a steady stream of bullets, synced with Eminem’s lyrics to Rap God, on top of dealing brutal damage.

The original minigun, Brutus’, was released on Season 2: Chapter 2. Back then, you could only acquire it by defeating Brutus at The Grotto.

Similarly, Eminem’s RP minigun can only be obtained by defeating the rapper in this very same locale, only now it’s been revamped to fit the aesthetic of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant.

It’s impossible not to have a blast piercing enemies while spitting Eminem’s verses – unless you’re on the receiving end. But the fun won’t last forever. Remix Chapter 2 wraps up in less than a month. So if you want to try the RG Minigun yourself, it’s time to log in.

Don’t miss out on the chance to wield this insane weapon before it disappears with the rest of this epic, music-fueled content.