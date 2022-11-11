Pokemon already issuing Scarlet & Violet fans bans over “modified data”

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Pokemon Company released a statement that it will begin issuing a new wave of bans for players using “modified data” ahead of Scarlet & Violet’s launch.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet nearly here, The Pokemon Company is gearing up for all the challenges that come with the launch of a new Generation.

One of those ways is making sure Pokemon players refrain from using hacked Pokemon by issuing bans to offending players.

Now, The Pokemon Company has released an official statement that it will begin issuing a wave of new bans for trainers using “modified data” on mainline games and Pokemon Home ahead of Gen 9’s release.

Pokemon issuing new bans ahead of Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company issued the statement on its official Japanese website. Though the statement began with a thank you to fans “always enjoying the ‘Pokemon’ series,” it quickly turned serious.

A rough translation of the statement reads as follows: “We have confirmed that some users are playing the “Pokemon” series and “Pokémon HOME” using illegally modified data… We will take the following measures in order for users who cause trouble to other users, such as trading Pokemon, or users who are deemed inappropriate in terms of operation.”

Those trainers who are found to be using “modified data” could suffer penalties like restrictions to online play on all Pokemon titles, restrictions to “the use of exchange functions” in Pokemon Home, or outright suspension from Pokemon Home.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Home is compatible with Scarlet & Violet, but players using hacked Pokemon on the service should exercise extreme caution.

The Pokemon Company ended the post by confirming it will “continue to take similar measures on a regular basis, and may implement further restrictions without prior notice.”

However, it’s important to note the statement clarified that those who possess modified data unintentionally should not have to worry about getting banned.

Essentially, those trainers who end up getting suspicious Pokemon through random trades have nothing to fear.

As Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s November 18, 2022 release date draws near The Pokemon Company will likely crack down even harder on things like leaked content and hacked Pokemon. Those wanting to experience Gen 9 fresh and ban-free should be careful until the game is officially released.