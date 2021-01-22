Massive ban wave coming in Pokemon Sword, Shield and Pokemon Home - Dexerto

The Pokemon Company has announced a new ban wave incoming for Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sword & Shield players who have been modifying their save data.
As seen in the majority of online games, both Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon Home are strictly monitored by The Pokemon Company for any exploits or hacks.
It was only back in June 2020 that the company enforced a mass ban wave on players hacking the Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword & Shield. The players were using exploits to increase their chance of receiving a Shiny Pokemon from the events.
Of course, The Pokemon Company took action against the trainers who were found to have taken part in these hacked raids, with some even being permanently banned from the game.
Now, a new ban wave has been announced and it affects playing using exploits on both Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon Home.
Pokemon Sword & Shield was released November 15, 2019.
New ban wave announced by The Pokemon Company
According to a report by Serebii, The Pokemon Company has announced a new ban wave coming for players who have been modifying save data on either Pokemon Sword & Shield or Pokemon Home.
Players who receive a ban will be unable to use online features, trade, or use Pokemon Home. The rules surrounding the modification of the game’s save data is listed in the title’s terms and conditions. There, it directly states that players should not modify save data in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
In terms of the length of these bans, they usually vary from player to player. In some cases, trainers may even be issued a permanent suspension of their account.
Modifying save data includes adding Pokemon to the game that you didn’t catch for yourself.
It’s obvious The Pokemon Company is looking to crack down on players modifying their save data as they believe it ruins the experience for other players.
Both Pokemon Sword & Shield and Home have always had issues with hacks and modification. This is just one method the developers are using to attempt to keep the exploits at bay and deter players from abusing them.
Monster Hunter Rise features plenty of toothy terrors to test your might against, so find out everything you need to know about all of the game’s confirmed monsters.
Monster Hunter Rise’s Switch release is just around the corner and Capcom’s new beast-slaying game aims to be the best entry yet. While Rise borrows elements from the previous titles, Rise features plenty of new content for fans to sink their teeth into.
From newly discovered locales to the unique Wire Bug and Wyvern Riding mechanics, there is certainly a lot to be excited about.
However, just like every Monster Hunter game before it, Rise features a huge roster of creatures for players to hunt. To help get you ready for Rise’s Switch release, we’ve covered every monster that will be coming to the game so far.
New Monster Hunter Rise monsters
Magnamalo
Magnamalo certainly looks terrifying.
Maganamalo is Monster Hunter Rise’s flagship beast and the one that exudes an aurora of darkness. It’s said that whenever this terrifying monster makes an appearance, the world will be plunged into chaos. Whenever this monster devours its terrified victims, purple “Hellfire” flames begin to ooze from its mouth, claws, and tail.
Not only does this make Magnamalo look even more intimidating, it also further adds to this horned beast’s lethality. Despite its overall bulky build, Magnamalo is capable of unleashing some incredibly fast attacks. Expect plenty of mighty tail slams, fiery ranged attacks, and colossal gap closers. Even poor Rathalos couldn’t escape Magnamlos rage.
Goss Harag
Goss Harag fashions its own lethal blades.
Goss Harag stalks the snowy tundras of the Frost Islands in search of its prey. This cold-loving creature is known to fashion its own icy blades by freezing its own bodily fluids, emulating that of the hunters that dare to pursue it. While Goss Harag may be an unconventional blade master, its methodical sword swings can quickly sweep hunters off their feet.
Once the makeshift blade has shattered, Goss Harag will use its massive claws to swipe and claw away at its foes. It also has a number of ranged attacks in the form of a deadly ice beam, dagger throw, and AoE shockwave.
Somnacanth
Sleeping soundly isn’t an option when Somnacanth is around.
This swamp-dwelling creature may not look as imposing as the Maganamalo or Goss Harag, but it can make short work of those that underestimate it. Somnacanth is known to lurk in the murky waters of the Flooded Forest. While this aquatic serpent lacks the strength to face tougher foes head-on, it does have a crafty trick up its scaly sleeve.
When threatened, Somnacanth will expel sleep powder from an organ on its neck. After a few seconds, any creature hit will be sent straight to sleep. During this nightmarish nap, the Mermaid Wyvern will launch a deadly surprise attack. Expect plenty of uneasy dreams when Somnacanth is around.
Bishaten
We thought having one of your five a day was healthy…
Bishaten is a mischievous trickster that enjoys toying with its prey. The omnivorous ape is known to store all kinds of fruits in its belly pouch, which it both eats and uses as a weapon. One of Bishaten’s most deadly attack sees the ape take a yellow fruit from its pouch, which it then uses in an aerial attack that leaves the hunter inflicted with stun.
If the immobilizing effect from this attack wasn’t bad enough, Bishaten can also hurl out purple fruits that poison hunters. While its winged arms help it glide from tree to tree, the ape-like creature uses its tail to both bat fruit and slam its prey into the ground. You’ll likely need to focus on this monster’s tail if you wish to topple it over and break its head.
Aknosom
Aknosom frills make for a rather thrilling hunt.
Aknosom uses its gigantic frill to ward off potential threats and smash its foes into the ground when hunting. When enraged, the Bird Wyvern will lower its head and charge down any hunters. One of Aknosom’s signature moves is its head slam, which sees the monster smash its beak into the ground in an attempt to skewer those beneath it.
Veteran hunter will also be pleased to know that Aknosom has an attack that is strikingly similar to that of Yian Kut-Ku’s. However, unlike Yian Kut-Ku’s fire-based move, Aknosom takes to the air and spits fireballs in a circle.
Great Izuchi
Great Izuchi may not be big, but its agility makes up for this.
Great Izuchi is incredibly similar to Monster Hunter’s other raptor-like Bird Wyverns. If you’ve ever taken down Great Jaggi, Wroggi, Baggi, and World’s Kulu-Ya-Ku, then you know exactly what to expect here. Great Izuchi roams around in packs with smaller Izuchi and will relentlessly hound their prey.
Despite its small size, this monster is capable of unleashing a quick flurry of claw-based attacks. Great Izuchi is also incredibly agile, often leaping back and forth between each attack.
Tetranadon
Tetranadon uses its colossal weight to crush its foes.
Tetranadon quickly caught the eye of many a Monster Hunter. Not only does this gigantic amphibian look like its consumed every creature in the game, it also has one of the most comedic designs. Despite this, the greedy glutton is capable of some truly horrifying things. After all, Tetranadon didn’t get his way by living off a vegetarian diet.
Instead, this mighty monster consumes its victims whole leaving no trail of life behind. It then uses its bloated stomach to crash its way into any hunters that disturb its feeding frenzy. While its attacks may be slow when compared to the other monsters in Rise, they do hit extremely hard.
Yatsukadaki
Arachnophobes may want to avoid this hunt completely.
Not much is known about the oversized arachnid that was shown in Rise’s announcement trailer, but we speculate that it will have a similar playstyle to that of 4 Ultimate’s Nerscylla. Expect plenty of web-based ranged attacks, poisonous bites, and erratic movements when fighting this creepy critter.
Yatsukadaki even seems to appear in Rise’s volcanic region, so this Temnoceran might have a penchant for fire-based attacks.
All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)
Mizutsune is one of the many fan-favorites that’s stomping its way into Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise’s roster wouldn’t be complete without feature a few familiar faces. In fact, Rise is home to monsters from nearly every generation. If that wasn’t exciting enough, a lot of these returning monsters have new moves that will give even veteran hunters a surprise.
Here all the returning monsters coming to Monster Hunter Rise so far:
Lagombi
Khezu
Great Baggi
Barioth
Mizutsune
Tigrex
Rathalos
Rathian
Arzuros
Royal Ludroth
Anjanath
Great Wroggi
Jyuratodus
Kulu-Ya-Ku
Puke-Pukei
Tobi-Kadachi
Monster Hunter Rise’s final roster will likely expand when the game officially releases on 26 March 2021. After all, there are still a lot of creatures we’ve yet to see. Previous games have also added monsters via free DLC, so make sure you check back here for all the latest Monster Hunter Rise news and updates.