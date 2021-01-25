Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon YouTubers and Twitch streamers banned permanently for hacked ‘mon

Published: 25/Jan/2021 22:40

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield rival Hop next to censorship ban logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Following Game Freak’s wave of Pokemon Sword & Shield player bans in January, now YouTubers and Twitch streamers are being targeted. In some cases, the punishment is permanent. 

In early 2021, Game Freak revealed that they were finally going after hacked Pokemon that promoted the websites that sold them. This resulted in accounts being banned from the Home service app, although in many cases it was temporary.

However, on January 25th a new wave of bans was issued out, this time targeting YouTubers and Twitch streamers. Content creators showing off hacked Legendaries are now having their consoles hard-blocked from Sword & Shield.

Screenshot of Nintendo Switch ban Pokemon Sword & Shield.
YouTube: BLAINEs
Pokemon content creators have been getting banned for having hacked Legendaries.

New Pokemon Sword & Shield ban targets content creators

While the first bans in January stopped players from accessing the Home app, the latest wave actually hard-blocks Nintendo Switch consoles from accessing Sword & Shield’s online functionalities altogether. What has triggered it? Reports so far have stated that the Japanese company is going after Shiny Legendaries.

More specifically, Mythical or Legendary Pokemon that are Shiny locked and impossible to get without being hacked. Hackers creating Shiny ‘mon such as Zacian or Marshadow – when they don’t actually exist in the game – are being targeted for these harsher bans. This also can apply to players who have shown off the illegal ‘mon during YouTube videos or streams.

According to popular Poke YouTuber BLAINES, the ban seems to be specific to content creators. “This ban applies to YouTubers or content creators only. The other ban [earlier in the month] was for many players who who just happened to have hacked Pokemon. And not all of those bans were permanent,” the fan explained after talking to several Nintendo reps on the phone.

At the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear if these new console bans are all permanent, so far only a few have been told its indefinite. BLAINES went on to clarify that while he is banned from both Sword & Shield and the Home app, he isn’t sure if the ban will be for a few hours or a week.

Shiny-locked Pokemon that will get you banned

  • Articuno (Galarian)
  • Zapdos (Galarian)
  • Moltres (Galarian)
  • Victini
  • Keldeo
  • Meloetta
  • Vivillon (Fancy Pattern)
  • Vivillon (Pokeball Pattern)
  • Hoopa
  • Volcanion
  • Cosmog
  • Cosmoem
  • Magearna
  • Magearna (Original color)
  • Marshadow
  • Zacian
  • Zamazenta
  • Eternatus
  • Kubufu
  • Urshifu
  • Zarude
  • Zarude (Dada)
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex

Serebii’s Joe Merrick tweeted out about the bans as well, and explained to followers: “If you got Pokemon from Wonder Box / Surprise Trades with URLS in their names, they will be blocked from usage. If you have entirely illegal Pokemon such as shinies you may be banned.”

The veteran Pokemon fan went on to address hackers making illegal Shiny ‘mon. “If you are known as a distributor, especially if you make fake claims that they’re fine, then you will 100% rightfully be banned.”

While only a few Korean streamers have been known to be permanently suspended, it appears that many YouTubers and Twitch personalities who showed off the hacked Shiny Legendaries are having their consoles banned. As for how long, it’s anyone’s guess.

It’s also not entirely clear if this is targeted specifically at content creators as some have claimed. However, if you have a Shiny Legendary that can’t exist, you should immediately release it into the wild as Game Freak seem to be aggressively targeting these illegal ‘mon.

Overwatch

Overwatch 2: When is Blizzcon 2021?

Published: 25/Jan/2021 20:51

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

The online replacement for the canceled Blizzcon 2020 convention is coming right up, and we’ve got all the info on how to catch all of the Overwatch 2 news coming for yourself.

BlizzCon is one of the biggest dates of the year for anyone who enjoys the publisher’s games. From World of Warcraft, to Diablo, to Hearthstone, and yes, especially Overwatch, we’ve come to count on it for the latest updates on all of our favorite game franchises.

Due to global events, the 2020 convention was postponed until February 2021, and will be held completely online for the first time ever, so let’s take a look at when it will happen, how to watch it for yourself, and more.

When is Blizzcon 2021?

Blizzard Entertainment
We’ve been waiting on Overwatch 2 news for what seems like forever.

Blizzard has already revealed that BlizzConline 2021 will take place February 19-20, and it will be completely free to watch and interact with, according to president J. Allen Brack.

No official schedule of events has been released just yet, but be sure to check back as we will be updating this article when an official start time and itinerary does become available.

Traditionally though, big news and announcements for all the flagship games are made during the first day’s opening ceremonies, so be sure to tune in right away and see what Jeff has in store for us as soon as we know what time things kick off.

How to watch BlizzCon 2021?

Blizzard EntertainmentJeff will (hopefully) be giving us some big Overwatch 2 news, so be sure not to miss it!

Blizzard has streamed the opening ceremony with all the major announcements for free in past years, with panels, discussions, and all other content hidden behind a paywall.

Obviously, this won’t be the case this year since Blizzard has said they’re opening everything up to everyone. But there’s still the question of where exactly we’ll be able to watch it.

In past years Blizzard streamed the opening ceremony on YouTube and Twitch, with the rest of the content only available on their website for viewers who bought the BlizzCon Pass. Looking towards 2021 though, it’s not hard to see them streaming the entirety of the con on both their YouTube and Twitch channels and possibly even the Overwatch ones as well.

As with the exact start time, we’ll also be updating this story when we know how to watch it as well, so be sure to check back as we get closer to Feb. 19.

What Overwatch 2 news will there be at BlizzCon 2021?

In case you haven’t noticed, Blizzard has been practicing radio silence on anything and everything Overwatch 2 since they announced it in 2019. That being said, we have no official indication of what we could see announced this year, and probably won’t until things kick-off.

Predictions have ranged from just a few new heroes and maps being previewed to a full-on release date being announced, but unless you’re a developer or Jeff Kaplan himself, you’ll just have to wait along with the rest of us to find out. We do know there has to be something getting announced after a year and a half of waiting (right?) so this is one BlizzCon you definitely won’t want to miss.