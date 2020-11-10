 PewDiePie stunned after fan creates custom Pokemon card for him - Dexerto
PewDiePie stunned after fan creates custom Pokemon card for him

Published: 10/Nov/2020 0:53

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / The Pokemon Company

PewDiePie Pokemon TCG

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was blown away by a fan after they created a Pokemon trading card of featuring him. 

With over 107 million subscribers, PewDiePie is undisputedly the biggest content creator on YouTube. While the 31-year-old is known today for his Meme Reviews, he initially got his start with games like Minecraft and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

To celebrate his love for Pokemon, a dedicated fan transformed the Swedish entertainer into his very own TCG collectible. Pewds was floored by the holographic card during his November 9 upload.

YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber reacted to the custom-made PewDiePie Pokemon card.

PewDiePie gets his very own Pokemon card

The YouTuber reacted to the fan creation during his November 9 Last Week I Asked You segment. The star was floored by the custom holographic Pokemon item which featured his image on it.

“Hell yeah! Ah, that’s sick!” Kjellberg exclaimed after seeing the card for the first time. “Dope, I like it. Got the holographics, cool!” The fan showed off their creation in a video, which left the personality impressed.

The custom Pokemon card is full of creative details, such as the holographic red and black swirl background which has been Pewds’ branding for years. The Redditor also used the RPG’s Fighting Energy to represent the star’s Bro Fist logo.

(Topic starts at 09:32) 

The PewDiePie Pokemon card was initially uploaded on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit on November 1. The genius behind the creation is ‘Melodic_M‘, who explained that they made it “from an original Pokémon card and transparency paper!”

The fan makes both Pokemon & Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and has made custom items featuring other YouTubers such as Gus Johnson, Joji, and H3h3. The artist posts their creations over on Instagram.

PewDiePie has shared his love for the Nintendo RPG in the past, such as in April when he told viewers a hilarious childhood story about when a neighbor tried to steal his Pokemon cards.

The 31-year-old has a lot to celebrate in 2020 as not only is he the most subscribed individual on YouTube with 107 million subscribers, he now has his very own holographic TCG card.

Neymar Jr banned on Twitch after apparently leaking teammate’s number

Published: 9/Nov/2020 23:41 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 0:18

by Bill Cooney
Neymar Jr Twitch ban
neymarjr/instagram

PSG football superstar Neymar Jr. has been banned from Twitch, and while there’s no official reason yet, speculation is that it’s for inadvertently leaking the phone number of Brazil National Team teammate, Richarlison.

Neymar’s account was taken offline on November 9 apparently out of nowhere, but word soon started spreading that it probably stemmed from an incident where the star accidentally shared Richarlison’s phone number live on his stream.

Putting out other people’s personal information, like addresses and phone numbers, is against Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, and is certainly an offense that can result in a suspension or permanent ban.

The violation seemingly took place back on October 18, when Neymar showed viewers his cellular phone while it was calling Richarlison – inevitably revealing the Everton player’s phone number for all to see.

Neymar Jr Twitch ban
Neymar - Twitch
Neymar’s Twitch ban may stem from him accidentally leaking Richarlison’s phone number on stream.

Richarlison even jokingly tweeted about the situation, acting unamused at the fact that Neymar’s gaffe had resulted in him receiving. “more than 10 thousand messaged” in five minutes.

Even though this event is from several weeks ago, the fact that he left the VOD up on his Twitch channel instead of deleting it may have left him susceptible to punishment. There’s no ‘statute of limitations’ on such violations, as long as the evidence is there to prove it.

All that said, however, there’s obviously no way of 100% knowing why he’s been banned since Twitch never divulges their reasoning for any suspension.

 

This is made even more unclear considering that the recent wave of DMCA strikes is causing numerous streamers to suffer such a fate, so there’s a chance Neymar’s ban could be because of that and not having anything to do with leaking a phone number.

Regardless, Neymar is one of the biggest, most well-known personalities in the world, not to mention Twitch, though he has been spending a lot more time streaming games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, and others on the platform in recent months.

Ironically enough, he’s even streamed with NAVi star Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev, who was also recently banned, though these incidents seem to be completely unrelated.