PewDiePie stunned after fan creates custom Pokemon card for him - Dexerto

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was blown away by a fan after they created a Pokemon trading card of featuring him.

With over 107 million subscribers, PewDiePie is undisputedly the biggest content creator on YouTube. While the 31-year-old is known today for his Meme Reviews, he initially got his start with games like Minecraft and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

To celebrate his love for Pokemon, a dedicated fan transformed the Swedish entertainer into his very own TCG collectible. Pewds was floored by the holographic card during his November 9 upload.

PewDiePie gets his very own Pokemon card

The YouTuber reacted to the fan creation during his November 9 Last Week I Asked You segment. The star was floored by the custom holographic Pokemon item which featured his image on it.

“Hell yeah! Ah, that’s sick!” Kjellberg exclaimed after seeing the card for the first time. “Dope, I like it. Got the holographics, cool!” The fan showed off their creation in a video, which left the personality impressed.

The custom Pokemon card is full of creative details, such as the holographic red and black swirl background which has been Pewds’ branding for years. The Redditor also used the RPG’s Fighting Energy to represent the star’s Bro Fist logo.

(Topic starts at 09:32)

The PewDiePie Pokemon card was initially uploaded on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit on November 1. The genius behind the creation is ‘Melodic_M‘, who explained that they made it “from an original Pokémon card and transparency paper!”

The fan makes both Pokemon & Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, and has made custom items featuring other YouTubers such as Gus Johnson, Joji, and H3h3. The artist posts their creations over on Instagram.

PewDiePie has shared his love for the Nintendo RPG in the past, such as in April when he told viewers a hilarious childhood story about when a neighbor tried to steal his Pokemon cards.

The 31-year-old has a lot to celebrate in 2020 as not only is he the most subscribed individual on YouTube with 107 million subscribers, he now has his very own holographic TCG card.