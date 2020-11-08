 Summit1g reveals he’s in danger of permanent Twitch ban over DMCA - Dexerto
Summit1g reveals he’s in danger of permanent Twitch ban over DMCA

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:43

by Joe Craven
Summit streaming next to new Twitch logo
Twitch: summit1g

Summit1g Twitch

Streaming veteran Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has revealed just how close to a ban from Twitch he is, having received three copyright strikes in the ongoing DMCA controversy. 

Recent weeks and months have seen a number of Twitch streamers forced to delete countless hours of past VODs and clips to avoid receiving copyright strikes and, ultimately, being banned from the platform.

Many have called on the platform to do more to protect streamers and their content, but it seems Twitch has its hands tied. The general response from streamers has been to remove past content from Twitch and re-upload it to other platforms where the risk of accumulating copyright strikes is far lower.

Twitch Logo on Purple background
Twitch
Twitch’s moderation and community guidelines are under constant scrutiny.

Despite being on the platform full-time since 2012, Summit has been affected just as strongly as any other streamer. In fact, it seems he’s treading an incredibly fine line at the moment, confirming on November 7 that he has already received multiple strikes.

“It’s getting kinda serious, I gotta be honest,” he said, when asked about the situation by a viewer. “I’ve been DMCA’d three times now. And I had to send off emails saying like ‘Yo, I started this deletion process, I need these reverted.’ I’m assuming that something went down because I’m not banned and I’m on a three-strike banger.”

Most DMCA claims relate to music featured in old broadcasts, and it appears that no one is safe, not even streamers who have been on the platform for nearly a decade. Pokimane, for example, the most followed female streamer in the world, has also been forced to remove all her VODs from the platform.

When a viewer suggested he would be protected due to his popularity on the platform, Summit explained his concern. “When it comes down to getting sued by the music industry, or getting rid of the streamer that’s causing that suit, I don’t know man, I’m a little worried.”

He went on to explain that it would be “quite a swing of life, if all of a sudden I was not employed by Twitch anymore, that would be a curveball. I’m not really sure what I would do after that.”

Whether Summit can avoid a ban despite the numerous strikes remains to be seen, but it would certainly be significant news if a streamer of his tenure and popularity receives a suspension. For now, we’ll have to hope his emails keep him on the right side of any DMCA ramifications.

Entertainment

Corpse Husband tells viewers to “please stop” huge donations on stream

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:07

by Daniel Cleary
art of corpse husband
Corpse Husband

Share

Corpse Husband

Rising YouTube star Corpse Husband has revealed why he wants viewers to stop donating large amounts of money to him during his stream.

Corpse Husband has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, becoming one of the fastest-growing content creators, thanks to Among Us and from collaborating with the likes of PewDiePie, AOC, Valkyrae, and more on his channel.

However, although he has just started to see new levels of success, the YouTuber revealed that he does not want viewers to donate a lot of money to him while he is broadcasting.

corpse husband with face covered
Anthony Padilla, YouTube
Corpse Husband has become one of the fastest-growing YouTubers from Among Us and his music releases.

It was recently announced that Pokimane had worked with StreamLabs to set up a custom donation amount, which would prevent her viewers from donating her any more than $5 at one time.

Since then many streamers have been considering adding something similar to their channels, with the likes of PewDiePie and Tyler1 also interested in adding a donation cap.

While Corpse Husband has not been one of the biggest creators for very long, during one of his latest broadcasts he told his viewers to stop donating him ridiculous amounts as well.

“You don’t need to do that, you can do that without giving me a f*** ton of money too.” Corpse explained, after one viewer donated him 200$ during his stream.

“Please stop,” he continued, thanking his fans for their generosity, “everything’s fine, it’s okay like I really really appreciate it but like please don’t do that.”

While it is unclear whether Corpse will add a donation cap of his own, the YouTuber has been known for his acts of kindness, such as recently donating $10,000 from a Mr Beast challenge to charity.

Corpse recently opened up on the rapid level of his growth he has seen in recent months and how it has had an effect on him, also sharing why he is hesitant to do a face reveal on his channel.